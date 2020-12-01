Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSD Announces 12-7-2020 Meeting of VT NDCAP

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its fifth meeting of 2020 on Monday evening, December 7, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:45 PM. The meeting will be conducted as a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference. NorthStar and Vermont state agencies will present highlights of recent Vermont Yankee (VY) decommissioning activities.  Additionally, the Panel will consider a potential Advisory Opinion on Interim Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage; will review the draft annual report for 2020; and will conduct elections of Panel officers for 2021. 

For more information about the meeting, including links to the meeting and to view the agenda, please see the Press Release regarding the meeting

