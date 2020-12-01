SA’s trend ‘rockstars’ announced for BizTrends2021 Event Towards New North & New Narratives

The virtual event will be part of Bizcommunity’s (Bizcommunity.com) January BizTrends Report, which annually features 100s of trend predictions from industry thought leaders across 19 sectors.

A dynamic and diverse crew selected to steer the most relevant new narratives for a new decade, will be led by trend doyen Dion Chang with the intention of providing a balance between the inspirational and operational trends for business audiences.

The speakers who have confirmed their participation to lead these conversations towards new norths and new narratives are:

BizTrends2021 will be led by ‘futurist-in-chief’ Dion Chang. Founder of South Africa’s leading executive trend consultancy Flux Trends, Chang will provide the anchor and overview to assess and identify the impact of key trends and provide insights as to how business can derive value from incorporating these within their organisations across multi-sectors.

The BizTrends lineup welcomes the latest Loeries Hall of Fame inductee and CEO of Network#BBDO Boniswa Pezisa, known for a nurturing, people-first management style and belief in the societal and community building currency of brands. As the former chairperson of the Loeries and the ACA boards and committed industry activist with experience in sectors from banking to broadcasting, Pezisa will lend her purposeful voice to new narratives.

Keynote speaker, entrepreneur, tech solution provider and CEO of Bridge Labs Musa Kalenga is also a shareholder and a board member The Brave Group and Loxyion Conexyion. His experience as former Nedbank digital marketing group head and Facebook Africa client partner, M&G’s Top 200 young South Africans in 2012 and University of Johannesburg (UJ) School of Consumer and Information Sciences Industry Advisory Board chair, Kalenga is ideally qualified to lead broad based trends from youth and educational to corporate perspectives.

One of the highlights of BizTrends 2020, this year will see Diagne analyse how Gen Z is influencing societal and cultural trends. An eloquent Afro-centrist and data storyteller with a knack for picking up on fast-changing trends, a master's degree in English literature, postgrad from ISC Business School, Paris and an Africa Market Research Association Award 2019, promise a fresh take from the new norths of our region.

Doug Place is lauded as the driving force behind SA food giant Nando’s iconic marketing and the fact that consumer brands under his watch consistently attain market share highs. The recipient of scores of international and national marketing and advertising awards, which included Loeries Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award 2018.

Trendhunter at the annual Cannes Lions and international industry awards events, former CEO of Grey South Africa and president/CEO of Grey Canada, current Africa Partner at Relationship Audits and Management global consultancy, a passionate advocate of purpose, Ann Nurock will be in conversation with Doug Place via their presentation, which has been a year in the making, to be launched as a Biztrends2021 exclusive.

Always a highlight of BizTrends events, part economist, part marketer, with a postgrad in economics from the University of London, Future Studies from the University of Stellenbosch and in fintech and postcash markets from Oxford, UK, Bronwyn Williams’s BizTrends2020 presentation entitled Unreal Estate, on the trend towards dematerialised assets and exchanges, all but brought audiences to their feet. One of the truly brave futurists, her fast talking, sweeping scope has all the credentials to launch business audiences decisively to their northstars.

Recently appointed to head up IAB SA Youth Action Council, Luzuko Tena also gives of his time to serve on the IAB SA Manco. A paid social executive at leading global education technology company GetSmarter, a brand of 2U Inc, with experience at Social Lab South Africa (formerly Neo@Ogilvy). A UCT degree in social sciences, a passion for people and society and the vantage point of youth, will provide Tena’s BizTrends2021 glimpse into what’s on the table for the new seats at the table.

Ultimately, BizTrends2021 aims to renew a sense of shared societal purpose and solidarity among business stakeholders and to discuss ways of leveraging key trend movements such as new north, course correct, kindness economy, people before profit, the role of leadership, connecting people to purpose, inclusivity, diversity, youth and African opportunities.

We look forward to having you along.

“There’s never been a better time to rewrite the future or a better time to come on board (https://bit.ly/3mqvDSz) as a category sponsor or thought leader.”

Event: BizTrends2021 Date: Thursday, 28 January 2021 Time: 11am - 2.30pm, with lunch break Location: Online webinar Price: R150 per head; 25% discount for bookings of five or more. Students are free.

BOOK NOW (https://bit.ly/3llPZuB)

BizTrends2021 - Towards New North and New Narratives brought to you by Bizcommunity in partnership with Flux Trends and in association with IAB SA (Interactive Advertising Bureau), ACA SA (Association for Communications and Advertising) and MASA (Marketing Association of South Africa).