Redwood Logistics Celebrates GivingTuesday, Raising Over Six Figures for Front Line Workers and Women’s Empowerment Non-Profit

Redwood Logistics employees, customers and partners come together to participate in philanthropic activities, raising money, awareness and encouragement for frontline pandemic responders and women’s economic development non-profit

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, today announced the results of two major fundraisers: a company-wide #HeroChallenge initiative that successfully raised more than $100,000 in support of frontline responders fighting the coronavirus pandemic and a ‘Women in Logistics’ event fundraiser that raised over $5,000 during the virtual event hosted on November 12th. Redwood’s fundraising efforts mark the company’s celebration of GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement empowering people and organizations to transform their communities and the world, recognized the Tuesday following Thanksgiving annually.



Redwood’s #HeroChallenge called on the company’s everyday heroes, their employees, to assist frontline responders who put themselves at risk every day to continue their efforts to combat the disease. Over the course of four months, employees formed over 31 teams and organized creative fundraising activities including virtual concerts, competitions, games and even a head-shaving event, raising a total of $54,000, which Redwood matched 100 percent. Proceeds are going towards local and national organizations providing COVID-19 protection supplies and services to healthcare workers and other front-line community members in need.

Redwood’s Women In Logistics event, entitled “Powering Through the End of 2020” , featured two panels of female logistics industry leaders, discussing changing roles and challenges throughout the pandemic, and actionable insights on how to thrive in 2020 and beyond. On behalf of every participant, Redwood Logistics is donating to ‘Dress For Success’, a nonprofit empowering women to achieve economic independence. Attendees were also encouraged to donate during and after the event.

“In the true spirit of Redwood’s values, our employees put aside our many personal concerns and anxieties over COVID-19 and got to work on helping others in our local communities and those hit the hardest by this pandemic,” said Todd Berger, President, Redwood Logistics. “It is part of our culture to take action, and I am inspired by our employees’ commitment to helping those in need.”

Redwood has a long history of joining together to form employee-giving campaigns, including donating over $3,000 for NSWRFS for Australia wild fires early in 2020 and a current fundraiser for Misericordia Home, a community of care that maximizes potential for persons with mild to profound developmental disabilities. As well, the company’s charity event “Redwood Games” are a seven-year tradition, during which employee teams find creative ways to fundraise for a different charity for three months, followed by a company outing with Olympic-style team competitions, held annually in Chicago.

