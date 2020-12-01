RETA & TRQ Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)

Class Period: October 15, 2019 - August 7, 2020

Deadline: December 14, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the MOXIe Part 2 study results were insufficient to support a single study marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA in the U.S. without additional evidence; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not accept marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA in the U.S. based on the MOXIe Part 2 study results; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 - July 31, 2019

Deadline: December 14, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted to disclose material facts regarding the Company’s business and operations. Specifically the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the progress of underground development of Oyu Tolgoi was not proceeding as planned; (2) there were significant undisclosed underground stability issues that called into question the design of the mine, the projected cost and timing of production; (3) the Company’s publicly disclosed estimates of the cost, date of completion and dates for production from the underground mine were not achievable; (4) the development capital required for the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would cost substantially more than a billion dollars over what the Company had represented; and (5) Turquoise Hill would require additional financing and/or equity to complete the project.

