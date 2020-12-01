Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 Nebraska VR RFP for Transition Summer Programs | Nebraska Department of Education

Nebraska VR (Vocational Rehabilitation) requests proposals for the development and implementation of innovative short-term programs to provide career exploration and personal development opportunities for transition students with disabilities during the summer of 2021. Nebraska VR intends to contract with several qualified applicants for a period up to 5 months to develop and implement Pre-Employment Transition Services for eligible and potentially eligible students with disabilities, aged 14-21 years old enrolled in school.

The RFP is available at http://www.vr.nebraska.gov. Proposals are due by 5 pm CT on 1/15/2021. All proposals should be submitted under a subject title: Nebraska VR RFP: 2021 Transition Summer Program.

1:00-2:00 pm CT/12:00-1:00 pm MT, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 Attend via Zoom at the following link: https://educationne.zoom.us/j/92634536054

Submit an electronic copy with a signed cover letter via email with any supporting documentation by 5:00 pm Central Time on January 15, 2021 to Cinda Wacker, Nebraska VR at cinda.wacker@nebraska.gov.

Download and Read Full Nebraska VR 2021 Summer Transition RFP Packet

