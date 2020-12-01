Tipser raises €13 million to scale the megatrend of content commerce

/EIN News/ --

Tipser founders Jonas Sjöstedt (CTO), Marcus Jacobsson (CEO), & Axel Wolrath (CSO).

Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipser, the Swedish tech company enabling commerce on any digital surface, has concluded a successful financing round to accelerate its international expansion. Due to overwhelming interest in the company's technology, Tipser raised €13 million in an expanded financing round oversubscribed by more than 100%. Funds were provided from both existing and new owners, including some of Sweden’s recent unicorn entrepreneurs.

Tipser's vision of supporting any company to transact on any digital surface is proving to be at the centre of global attention. Commerce at the point of inspiration is becoming a global megatrend as more platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest are piloting native shopping experiences, Google is starting to allow users to purchase products directly from search results, and price comparison sites are becoming rivals to Amazon by implementing direct shopping functionalities.

Tipser makes online commerce better, by allowing consumers to purchase products safely and directly at the point of inspiration with the best possible purchase experience. Tipser’s unique technology is positioned to service the growing market for embedded shopping experiences, which helped attract an all-stars team of innovative entrepreneurs to join Tipser in its recent financing.

“There is an accelerating movement to make transactions possible on any digital surface and Tipser is the enabler. The advantage is higher relevance and sky-rocketing conversion. I’m convinced Tipser will be yet another tech unicorn born and bred out of the Swedish entrepreneurial and innovative environment”, says Peter Dahlberg, one of Tipser’s largest owners and the entrepreneur and Co-Founder of AniCura, the international veterinary care giant.

Tipser’s embeddable shopping technology is live in nine markets including the United States, United Kingdom, the Nordics, Germany, France and Spain. Tipser’s platform is powering embedded e-commerce for Europe’s largest online media such as Schibsted, Bonnier, Bauer Media, Hubert Burda Media, as well as partnership integrations towards Instagram Marketplace, Google Shopping Actions, Google Voice and live video shopping. This enables brands to seamlessly sell in any channel they like.

Marcus Jacobsson, Co-Founder and CEO of Tipser, says: “After ten years of pioneering embedded e-commerce technology, it’s amazing to experience a tsunami of channels and platforms suddenly going transactional. Social media platforms, search engines and global retailers are all simultaneously jumping on this bandwagon as they witness higher sales conversion and strive to satisfy consumers who wish to purchase wherever inspiration strikes. I’m also proud to see so many highly successful entrepreneurs investing in us, betting on Tipser being yet another inspiring success story from Sweden.”

Tipser makes commerce possible anywhere. With an inventory of more than 100 million products, Tipser enables direct e-commerce on premium publications, price comparison sites, social media platforms, and search engines and other digital surfaces. The technology is live in the USA, UK, Germany, Spain and the Nordic countries. The company was founded in 2012 and today it has ca. 100 employees in Sweden, Poland, Spain, and the United States. Read more at https://tipser.co

