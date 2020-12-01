Senior living communities install state-of-the-art walkthrough sanitization portals in the Chicago area to further strengthen protections against spread of pathogens, viruses

/EIN News/ -- Olympia, WA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koelsch Communities, a third-generation, family-owned and operated nationwide Senior living provider, today announced that they have installed Far-UVC 222 light walk through sanitizing portals at two of their memory care communities in Illinois. This makes Koelsch Communities the first senior living communities to install Far-UVC 222 light technology in the Prairie State.

Called Healthe ENTRY™, this state-of-the-art sanitization technology was developed by Melbourne, Fla. based Healthe, Inc. to help increase protections against harmful pathogens and viruses. Koelsch will be installing Entry in both its Waverly Inn Memory Care (515 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights) and Northbrook Memory Care (99 Pointe Dr, Northbrook) Communities.

“At Koelsch Communities, our number one quality standard is ensuring the safety of our residents, staff and visitors,” said Aaron Koelsch, President & CEO, Koelsch Communities. “When we found an opportunity to partner with Healthe to further strengthen the safety protections we have already implemented, the decision for us was an easy one.”

Acting as the first line of defense against pathogens and viruses in an occupied space, Healthe ENTRY™ is a walk-through arch sanitization portal, similar to an airport screening detector, that uses Far-UVC 222 light to remove up to 90 percent of the viral load on a person’s clothes and belongings in just 20 seconds. The portal can be deployed near entrances, internal doorways and other high-traffic areas to disinfect people and goods entering a clean area.

Koelsch will be installing Entry in the main entrance foyer area in both its Arlington Heights and Northbrook Communities.

This technology by Healthe is in use today throughout many sectors of our economy, including at the iconic Seattle Space Needle, the famous Magnolia Bakery (New York City) and Central Union Mission, the oldest private social service agency in Washington, D.C.

“We know that older Americans are significantly at risk,” said Healthe Chief Commercial Officer Troy Temple. “We are pleased to be working with Koelsch Communities to provide them with another important front line sanitization tool.”

In addition to the Entry portal, Koelsch has implemented a number of other safety precautions in its living facilities, including temperature reading kiosks, ultra static sanitation sprayers and personal protective equipment.

“If we can put together a comprehensive program that creates a safer environment for those at our communities — whether it be against coronavirus, flu or other viruses known or unknown — we will do whatever is necessary in support of our ongoing efforts to continue providing the finest and safest living and working experiences anywhere in the country,” added Eva Arant, Koelsch Communities Chief Operating Officer.

Koelsch Communities is starting the installation process with seven communities and hopes to continue to add them to many of their other 26 communities throughout the country.

A growing library of evidence, including independent research backed by many peer-reviewed scientific and medical journals, demonstrates a clear role for Far-UVC light in promoting human health and wellness. This includes being effective at inactivating viral particles in the air and on surfaces as well as being safe for use in indoor environments. One recent study, led by one of the world’s leading far-UVC researchers, Dr. David Brenner, director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University, demonstrated the technology’s safety and efficacy against airborne viruses, including coronaviruses.

About Koelsch Communities :

Koelsch Communities is a third generation, family owned and operated Senior living provider. For over 60 years, Koelsch Communities has led the industry in Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care. Known for its first-class service, holistic care model, and an employee-centric company culture Koelsch provides the finest living and working experiences anywhere as ladies and gentlemen, serving ladies and gentlemen. Koelsch believes in the innovative programs that make aging well possible, and building a strong foundation of safety with the latest in security and technology. Learn more at https://www.koelschseniorcommunities.com/.

About Healthe :

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions. These products inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Healthe’s mission is to harness the power of light to create a safer, more productive and healthier shared environment. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

