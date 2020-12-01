National Security Capital Advisors advises Zot, Inc on its sale to T-Rex Solutions
National Security Capital Advisors LLC (“NSCA”) is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Zot, Inc. (“Zot”) in its sale to T-Rex Solutions, LLC (“T-Rex”). Zot is a pure-play engineering services firm, having supported the Intelligence Community exclusively for over 22 years by providing software and systems engineering services. Zot is positioned in several of the highest priority programs within the IC. Zot was the first company to link with VMware to virtualize major public IT resources and today possesses a reputation as virtualization subject matter experts.
T-Rex Solutions is a leading IT professional services firm helping the federal government modernize, protect, and scale its systems and data. T-Rex has designed, built, integrated, and operated some of the world’s largest critical systems for the Federal government. T-Rex has technical expertise in Cloud Adoption, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, Systems Integration, and Mission Critical Services.
About National Security Capital Advisors
NSCA is a specialized investment bank focused exclusively on the optimized deployment of people and capital to projects of importance for National Security. NSCA combines the executive team’s decades of experience in this market segment with over 100 renowned industry Executive Affiliates and Executive Associates to assist us in deeply understanding our client’s business and needs.
