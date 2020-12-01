Chad Lutz is PennDOT Employee of the Month

​Montoursville, PA – Chad Lutz is the PennDOT District 3’s Employee of the Month for December 2020.

Chad Lutz is an Assistant Roadways Management System (RMS) Coordinator with the Maintenance Unit in District 3. In this capacity, he completes many GIS maps for various district units including county snow maps and districtwide crew maps.

In 2020, Chad assisted in creating the snow route contingency plan for each county organization to assist in the county’s planning and combination of snow routes, if necessary. In addition to his everyday duties, he assisted in STAMPP conducting field drainage surveys for all nine counties in District 3. STAMPP is Systematic Technique to Analyze and Manage Pennsylvania’s Pavements program. These surveys are typically completed by summer interns, but due to COVID-19, internships were not provided.

Chad is known for his excellent work products, positive attitude and is always inclined to help co-workers when possible. His willingness to accept challenges, learn new processes and assist where needed is an asset to the Maintenance Unit and District 3.

Chad served as a Government Service Intern with PennDOT District 1 during the summers of 2011-2014. He then began his permanent employment with the department as a Roadway Programs Technician 1 in District 1 in December 2016, transferring to District 3 for his current position in May 2018.

Chad lives in Loyalsock Township. In his spare time, he enjoys video gaming and cross-stitch.

Congratulations to Chad Lutz the Employee of the Month for December 2020!

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

