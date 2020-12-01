M1 Finance Launches Smart Transfers to Help You Reach Your Financial Goals, Automatically

Smart Transfers automate your financial plan by moving your money where you want, when you want – without you needing to lift a finger

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M1 Finance , The Finance Super App, today announced the launch of Smart Transfers, a new feature that automatically moves peoples’ money where and when they want it to help them reach their financial goals.



Completely customizable, Smart Transfers lets M1 Plus members string together threshold-based rules to cascade available funds between M1 accounts or Pies, depending on how much people want to save, spend, invest, and borrow within the app.

“We all know the steps to building a sound financial plan: save an emergency fund, take advantage of tax-advantaged retirement options, make regular contributions to a well-diversified portfolio -- the list continues,” said Brian Barnes, CEO of M1 Finance.

“But keeping up with our financial plans is extremely complex and time consuming. Smart Transfers are the answer and the next step in M1’s on-going quest to help investors optimize every dollar, build long-term wealth, and achieve financial freedom with ease and control.”

Smart Transfers automatically puts peoples’ next available or deposited dollar to work without the manual labor it usually takes to manage and follow through on a financial plan.

Here’s an example of M1 Smart Transfers in action:

An M1 Plus member sets a threshold to have no less than $5,000 and no more than $7,500 in their M1 Spend Plus checking account.

For when the lower threshold is reached, the person sets a Smart Transfers rule to automatically move excess cash from their M1 Invest portfolio into their M1 Spend Plus account.

For when the higher threshold is met, the person sets another Smart Transfers rule to move excess cash into an emergency savings M1 Invest portfolio, up to $500 per month or $5,000 total.

Then, once the emergency fund portfolio threshold is met, the person can create even more Smart Transfers to move deposited or excess cash to an additional account, both taxable and non-taxable.

“Smart Transfers are your own personal financial assistant, automatically moving money between your M1 Spend, Invest and Borrow accounts to make sure you reach your financial goals without needing to do the heavy lifting,” added Barnes.

Smart Transfers are exclusively available to M1 Plus members.

Hundreds of thousands of self-directed investors manage approximately over $2 billion in assets on the M1 Finance platform. M1’s suite of money management products – M1 Invest, M1 Borrow, and M1 Spend – help investors build long-term wealth, meet medium-term financial needs, and manage short-term spending.

M1 Finance pioneered the use of fractional shares for portfolio optimization, and was among the first investing apps to offer no-fee investing.

To learn more about M1 Finance, visit www.m1finance.com .

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d246acf0-2388-4da5-a0e2-34ae72e240cc

About M1 Finance

Award-winning M1 Finance helps people manage and grow their money in easy, smart, automated ways – for free – on one integrated, secure platform. By combining investing, cash management, and portfolio lines of credit, M1 provides hundreds of thousands of people with choice and control over their money. M1 was named 2020 Best for Low Costs and 2020 Best for Sophisticated Investors by Investopedia.

For more information or to create an account, please visit www.m1finance.com .

Disclosures

All investing involves risk, including the risk of losing the money you invest, and past performance does not guarantee future performance. Borrowing on margin can add to these risks, and you should learn more before borrowing. Borrow rates subject to change. M1 does not provide investment advice, and this is not an offer or solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell any security, and you are encouraged to consult your personal investment, legal, and tax advisors.

Brokerage products are: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

M1 refers to M1 Holdings Inc., and its affiliates. M1 Holdings is a technology company offering a range of financial products and services through its wholly-owned, separate but affiliated operating subsidiaries, M1 Finance LLC and M1 Spend LLC. M1 Plus is an annual membership that confers benefits for products and services offered by M1 Finance LLC and M1 Spend LLC.

Brokerage products and services offered by M1 Finance LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and Member FINRA / SIPC.

M1 Spend checking accounts furnished by Lincoln Savings Bank, Member FDIC. M1 Visa® Debit Card is issued by Lincoln Savings Bank, Member FDIC.

Media Contact: Jillian Smith, jillian@propllr.com