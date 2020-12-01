CAMPUS ADVANTAGE ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF KEERAT MALHI TO VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE

Malhi to Oversee All Finance and Accounting Activities

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced the promotion of veteran accounting executive, Keerat Malhi, to Vice President of Finance.



Malhi joined the Campus Advantage team in March 2020 as Director of Accounting and quickly began expanding on best practices in order to streamline and create efficiencies as well as creating synergy across the company as a whole. As Vice President of Finance, Malhi will oversee the management of the company’s financial, accounting, budgeting, planning and tax strategies and activities.



“I am honored to receive this promotion and to have the opportunity to be a part of this extraordinary Campus Advantage team,” said Malhi. “I look forward to serving as a leader at one of the top companies in the student housing industry and playing a strategic role in helping Campus Advantage continue to scale to greater heights in the industry.”



“Keerat is a tremendous asset to our executive team and I congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion,” said Mike Peter, President and CEO of Campus Advantage. “I am fully confident that Keerat and her proven expertise will greatly service Campus Advantage and I look forward to watching her be an integral part of our continued growth and success.”



Malhi brings more than 14 years of experience in financial and accounting services to Campus Advantage and most recently served as Senior Manager, Quality Control at ScaleFactor where she was responsible for building a team in order to ensure proper technical accounting guidance to clients and accountants. Prior to her tenure at ScaleFactor, Malhi served as a Controller for real estate development companies as well as a Director of Finance in the transportation industry.



Malhi will be based at Campus Advantage’s headquarters in Austin, Texas.





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a real estate investment management firm fostering financially prosperous higher education student housing communities through its management, development, acquisition, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.

Attachment

Lisa Koetz Bloom Communications 503.805.6538 lisa@bloomcommunications.com