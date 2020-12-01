NFTE Announces Strategic Alliance With Million Stories Media, A Project of the Singleton Foundation

Nonprofits focused on entrepreneurship education and financial literacy join forces to reach Millennials and Gen Z

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) , a global educational nonprofit focused on activating the entrepreneurial mindset and building startup skills in young people, has announced a strategic alliance with Million Stories Media, a nonprofit outlet that brings compelling, original, commercial-free entertainment programming at no cost to young adults, on topics ranging from relationships and family to money and careers. Million Stories is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship .

Together, NFTE and Million Stories are using authentic life stories to spark conversations about what it's like to raise a family, build a career, or become an entrepreneur in today's volatile economy. The goal is to empower and engage Millennials and Gen Z adults to take control of their financial futures through Million Stories' high-impact videos that break the taboo about talking about money and NFTE's trusted learning resources that take the mystery out of business and finance.

As part of the partnership, Million Stories Media content featuring real entrepreneur stories has been integrated into NFTE's Career Relaunch program to help exemplify the different facets of an entrepreneurial mindset. In turn, NFTE resources and tools for entrepreneurs and small businesses are featured in Million Stories Resources. Together, the partners are working to amplify their messaging and support for young entrepreneurs and to get content into the hands of those who need it most.

"This collaboration allows us to bring compelling, relevant Million Stories content to our learners and it also introduces the Million Stories community to NFTE. We're pleased to share some of our new lessons and tools for adults with a broader audience," said Dr. J.D. LaRock, president and CEO of NFTE. "Both NFTE and the Singleton Foundation believe that entrepreneurship and financial literacy are essential skills for life—and in times like these, with an uncertain economy, it's perhaps more important than ever to develop an entrepreneurial mindset."

“Entrepreneurship is the key to growing jobs and to thriving communities and is central to our mission.” said Shelley Miles, CEO of the Singleton Foundation. “Our focus is engaging and inspiring people to take control of their financial futures through the power of storytelling, bringing the entrepreneurial mindset to life. We are delighted to partner with NFTE to help bring their time-proven programs to an expanding audience for their services.”

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is a global nonprofit that provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle and high school students from under-resourced communities, as well as programs for college students and adults. NFTE reaches 70,000+ students annually across 25 states in the U.S. and offers programs in 12 additional countries. We have educated more than a million students through in-school, out-of-school, college, and summer camp programs, offered in person and online. To learn more about how we are promoting the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs, visit www.nfte.com .

About Million Stories

Million Stories Media is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and

Entrepreneurship ( www.singletonfoundation.org ) . Singleton Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring entrepreneurship and making financial competence fun, easy to understand, engaging and accessible for all. Learn more at www.millionstories.com and www.instagram.com/millionstoriesmedia

Joanne Lessner/Lambert & Co Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) 212-222-7436 mediainquiries@nfte.com Jeff Hare The Singleton Foundation 818-726-9238 jeffhare@singletonfoundation.org