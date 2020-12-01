Apple Rush Company seeing continued success with Element C through its distributor Botanaway, Inc. in Virginia

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU), announces that it has shipped additional pallets of Element C to Botanaway, Inc. in Virginia.



Element C continues to prove itself in the territories it is represented in. Sales have been solid and we believe it is the best in class of CBD beverages. It is one of a kind in taste, efficacy, and value. Depending on the market, pricing at retail is falling between $5.99 and $7.99 per can with 25mg of CBD. We have a new production run scheduled for next week and are excited about the reorder rate from retailers in the Midwest as well. Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, said, “each of our distributors is proving that Element C is a top notch product that consumers love. We are receiving testimonials from consumers that can’t believe the difference Element C has made in their lives and expect that will continue as we expand to additional territories.”

David Reynolds Derian, CEO of Botanaway, Inc., commented, “Element C is an amazing CBD beverage. We are seeing success with it throughout our thousands of retail stores and have our sights on several other functional beverages in the near future. The technology in formulation that APRU utilizes has proven to be a great differentiator from the other CBD infused beverages on the market.”

Tony Continued, “we are excited to have David and his team on board for Element C. His support has been invaluable in what we do in research and development for new products. Our production runs will continue to increase in size as we expand across the country. I would expect to be making some announcements in the near future on new product development expanding the Element Brands line. We have been receiving calls from other parts of the country for distribution and will be adding those as production increases.”

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 47 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com, www.aprubrands.com , and www.mistyk.com with our expanded product portfolio.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

