Global Athletic Footwear Market to Reach $114.8 Billion by 2022: Says AMR

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global athletic footwear market generated $99.50 billion in 2015, and is estimated to reach $114.8 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 2.1% from 2016 to 2022. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Growing health awareness, increase in number of retail outlets, innovative product launches, and rise in disposable income drive the growth of the global athletic footwear market. However, increasing environmental concerns and growing prices of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the other hand, changing consumer lifestyle, fashion trends, and emerging role of e-commerce create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

Use of athletic footwear experienced a sharp decline duringlockdown.All the fitness activity centers and clubs were shut down to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The manufacturing operations, on the other hand, were also put on hold to avoid social gathering. The supply chain disruptions, at the same time, caused major shortage of raw material.

The government bodies, however, are lifting up the regulations to assist the manufacturing companies as well as fitness centers. This would lead to expand the demand for athletic footwear really soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global athletic footwear market based ontype, user, and geography.

Based on type, the running and walking shoes segment contributed to the largest share in 2015, accounting for around two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the sport shoes athletic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2015 to 2022.Moreover, the report also studies segments including hiking and backpacking shoes and aerobic and gym wear shoes.

Based on user, the men segment accounted for the largest share in 2015, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the kids segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, women segment is also involved in the report.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2015, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 2.6% from 2015 to 2022. The report also analyzes the North America, Europe, and LAMEA region.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Asics Corporation, Adidas AG and Puma SE, VF Corporation, Nike, Inc., FILA, Inc., New Balance, Inc., Skechers Inc., K-Swiss, and Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

