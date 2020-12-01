Ondot Webinar Focuses on Driving Profitability for Financial Institutions Through Digital-First Credit and Debit Cards

Panelists define a modern card and discuss best practices

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, California, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, announced it will hold a Modernizing Cards to Drive Profitability (and Cross-Sell) webinar on December 17.

The webinar will focus on how a modern card portfolio can attract new consumers, increase retention, and ultimately impact a financial institution’s bottom-line. Panelists will include FIS’ Melissa Kopp and Ondot’s Rachel Scheuerman, who will discuss the features of a modern card portfolio, how to drive interaction with consumers, and the cost benefits and revenue drivers associated with offering digital cards.

Attending the webinar is free and people can register at https://go.chooseondot.com/modernizing-for-profitability.

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with Card App, a digital card management platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

Chuck Meyers Ondot Systems 800 669 6265, ext. 151 charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com