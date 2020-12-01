Smartronix sponsors Amazon Web Services re:Invent 2020

Company leverages AWS re:Invent to support customers’ cloud adoption journey

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company and Gartner Magic Quadrant leader in next-generation cloud solutions, is excited to sponsor Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2020, where cloud innovators and customers come together to digitally transform our future. re:Invent is the world’s premier cloud learning event; and this year will be offered as a free three-week virtual conference from 30 November to 18 December 2020. Technologists and customers will enjoy unlimited access to hundreds of sessions led by AWS Experts, with more than 50 content tracks and many training and certification opportunities designed to help solve problems and build skills.



Smartronix, an AWS Premier Partner with recognitions that include being an audited AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP), with certified DevOps, Migration, and Security competencies, collaborates with customers through all phases of the cloud adoption lifecycle (i.e., plan, design, migrate, and manage.) Most recently, Smartronix obtained FedRAMP authorization for its proprietary Cloud Assured Managed Services (CAMS™), an accredited cloud platform that accelerates digital transformation while maintaining strict security and compliance requirements for highly regulated industries and public sector customers.

Peter LaMontagne, CEO of Smartronix, said, “As AWS continues to innovate, Smartronix is proud to participate in this year’s re:Invent and support our customers’ rapid adoption of cloud solutions to solve their mission needs.”

Smartronix was named a leader for the third time in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services Worldwide. Read the complimentary Gartner report about Smartronix’ cloud services here: https://gartnermq.smartronix.com.

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world’s mission-critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next-generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, and solution automation; and has created an industry-leading FedRAMP- and DoD-accredited Cloud CAMS and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, please visit https://www.smartronix.com/services/cloud-computing.

Gartner Disclaimer

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at smartronixcommunications@smartronix.com.