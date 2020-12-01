Global Outdoor Flooring Market to Reach $22.07 Billion by 2027: AMR

Surge in consciousness toward outdoor remodeling, prominence of outdoor entertaining areas in the residential buildings, and rise in adoption of thermally treated wood drive the growth of the global outdoor flooring market. Owing to lockdown imposed in many countries, the production activities of outdoor flooring products such as ceramic tiles, fabric flooring, wood decking, rugs & carpets, and others have come to halt.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global outdoor flooring market garnered $16.55 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $22.07 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, major segments, key investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Surge in consciousness toward outdoor remodeling, prominence of outdoor entertaining areas in the residential buildings, and rise in adoption of thermally treated wood drive the growth of the global outdoor flooring market. However, inclination toward utilization of green and eco-friendly materials and variations in foreign currencies that impact profit margins restrain the market growth. On the other hand, focus on public-private partnerships (PPPs) for infrastructure development creates new pathways in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (230 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3332

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to lockdown imposed in many countries, the production activities of outdoor flooring products such as ceramic tiles, fabric flooring, wood decking, rugs & carpets, and others have come to halt. Moreover, the supply chain has been disrupted.

The construction activities have been banned to curb the spread of coronavirus, which in turn, reduced the demand considerably. Economic turbulence has been caused, and manufacturers need to plan their investments as per changing situation.

The demand would grow as construction and production activities resume and the supply chain restores.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global outdoor flooring market based on material type, flooring type, construction type, end user, and region.

Based material type, the ceramic segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the wood & laminate segment is projected to grow at the largest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Outdoor Flooring Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3332?reqfor=covid

Based on end user, the residential segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global outdoor flooring market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the public infrastructure segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2019, contributing to around half of the total market share , and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, LAMEA is projected to manifest at the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players of the global outdoor flooring market analyzed in the report include AZEK Company, Citadel Floors, Beaulieu International Group, Ebaco India Pvt. Ltd., The Biltrite Corporation, ECORE International, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Fiberon, Mats Inc., Tarkett S.A., Tandus Group, Inc., and Timber Holdings USA.

Make Purchase Report Enquiry Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3332

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Construction Flooring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Terrazzo Flooring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Industrial Flooring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Floor Saws Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Eco-Friendly Tiles - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com