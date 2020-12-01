Russell Wilson and Ciara partner with Retail Legend Christine Day to Launch a New Concept in Retail Focused on Doing Good

Powerhouse Entrepreneurs Launch “The House of LR&C” and Introduce New Brand HUMAN NATION

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Russell Wilson and Ciara partner with Retail Legend Christine Day to launch The House of LR&C, a new concept in retail with a focus on doing good. The new branded fashion house was created on the basis of ‘democratizing fashion,’ by breaking down barriers in what has traditionally been an exclusive industry.



Today’s launch includes the introduction of HUMAN NATION, an accessible, sustainable and inclusive streetwear brand created for a new generation and an example of what to expect from The House of LR&C. With decades of experience scaling global retail brands such as lululemon and Starbucks, Christine assembled a team of experts in sustainability, product and marketing to develop this new concept in retail. The team worked with Russell and Ciara to bring this vision to life: a business that combines the best of iconic, celebrity and sustainable retail to create something meaningful, what the world needs now. They did this by making retail accessible, fostering inclusion through connectivity with communities, actively listening and co-creating brands. The result is a branded house built with their community, for all people, that generates large scale positive impact from factory to consumer.

“The world needs brands that are an extension of us all, ones that mirror our values and strengthen our planet, our people, and our communities,” said Christine Day, Co-Founder and President of The House of LR&C. “The House of LR&C will evolve the business of fashion by blending new social standards and elements of style with different views on the world around us, setting the narrative for the future of retail.”

The House of LR&C’s approach to sustainability covers every stage of the product development cycle from creation through consumer use and includes eco-friendly materials, certified factories, and 100% recycled or recyclable packaging. As a registered Public Benefits Corp (PBC) and B-corp pending company, The House of LR&C is committed to delivering on the tangible social and environmental sustainability goals developed by the United Nations.



In 2016 Russell launched Good Man Brand , an apparel brand built on the idea that when you look good and feel good you can do good. The House of LR&C builds on its Good Man Brand foundation, infusing the entrepreneurs’ core values of love, respect & care, to offer a more inclusive experience, and additional house brands for all shapes, sizes, genders and style preferences. For every purchase made within The House of LR&C’s brands, the Company will make a 3 percent donation to the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to education, children’s health and fighting poverty, empowering today’s youth to lead with a “why not you” attitude.

“This past year has been transformative, with a lot of pain, and a lot of perseverance. As African American business leaders we understand the importance of unity and are leaning into our belief that a better world is possible," said Russell Wilson and Ciara, Co-founders of The House of LR&C. “We are passionate about working with the next generation of leaders, fighters and overcomers, to help us create a purpose-led house that delivers large scale positive impact while also inspiring the good in others.”

Unlock the keys to a new world of retail at The House of LR&C by visiting thehouseoflrc.com which is ADA compliant and available in both Spanish and English. Or shop Good Man Brand at Nordstrom and Human Nation coming soon to Kohl’s through the company’s Curated by Kohl’s platform.

About The House of LR&C

The House of LR&C was built to democratize the retail industry - change the way we do fashion, make it inclusive and participatory. How we create. How we buy. How we source. How we market. Russell Wilson and Ciara combined their passion for design & fashion with the retail expertise of Christine Day, CEO, to create The House of LR&C in 2020. A year that showed the world that genuine compassion, connectivity, and doing good for our planet are table stakes. We are proudly B-Corp Pending and are choosing to live into United Nations’ Sustainability Principles as our True North. Welcome into The House of LR&C. Visit us at thehouseoflrc.com.

