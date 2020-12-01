Enchanting Children’s Book Showcases Special Childhood Memory and the Spirit of Christmas

Author Robin Jones writes about a personal Christmas miracle in ‘Letter from Santa Claus’

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cookies and carols are staples of the Christmas season, but with a challenging year coming to a close, the holidays are also an opportune time to shine a Yuletide light on the children that will not be waking up at home for Christmas this year. In his enchanting children’s book, “Letter from Santa Claus,” Robin Jones reminisces on a special letter that he received from Santa when he was five years old and stuck in a hospital just before Christmas, which he found in his attic a few years ago.

In 1949, Jones fell ill with pneumonia and had to spend time in the hospital right before Christmas. In the spirit of the holidays, he wrote a letter to Santa. Soon after, Jones was awoken by his father who found a letter from Santa waiting for him on his hospital bed. Santa shared the magical stories of elves and reindeer with Jones. The next day, on Christmas Eve, a miracle happened; his health greatly improved, and he returned home just in time for Christmas.

Jones’ book touches on two very important topics that have made headlines throughout 2020: hospitalization and diversity. Jones, who is biracial, shares his struggles of being cooped up in a hospital room during the holiday season. Children who are spending the holidays in the hospital may be inspired to find their own spark of Christmas cheer after reading this book. Also, biracial children may connect with the main character, who has a Black father, because they can see themselves represented in him.

“With so many people in hospitals around the world this holiday season, I want to reach people with my story to spread optimism and Christmas cheer,” said Jones. “I want children who are reading this book to understand that all children around the world matter.”

Jones published “Letter from Santa Claus” to help children realize with the help of a little Christmas spirit, and hope in their hearts, anything is possible. By showcasing loving parents and a supportive doctor, Jones reminds children that they are not alone.

“Letter from Santa Claus”

By: Robin Jones

ISBN: 978-1-5255-5142-0 (softcover); 978-1-5255-5141-3 (hardcover); 978-1-5255-5143-7 (e-book)

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and FriesenPress.

About the author

Robin Jones is a designer, builder, and renovator living in Victoria, British Columbia. When he was a teenager, he helped distribute Christmas boxes to the poor for several years. He graduated from York University in Toronto and received a bachelor’s degree in Geography Urban Studies. Jones is an avid writer and develops four to six poems a week on different subjects such as matters of the heart, nature, love and observations. He has always enjoyed writing and storytelling and belongs to the Victoria (British Columbia) Story Tellers Guild. Jones has six children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild and wants to spread the message that all children matter. To connect with the author about his book, “Letter from Santa Claus,” please visit http://www.robinwjones.com/.

About iUniverse

iUniverse, an Author Solutions, LLC, self-publishing imprint, is the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing provider. iUniverse recognizes excellence in book publishing through the Star, Rising Star and Editor’s Choice designations—self-publishing’s only such awards program. iUniverse is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. For more information or to publish a book, please visit iuniverse.com or call 1-800-AUTHORS.

