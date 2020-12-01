Direct Travel Launches Holidays for Heroes, Seeks Nominees

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To wrap up a year marked by widespread change and industry challenges, Direct Travel, Inc. is launching a community-driven initiative of celebration and renewed hope with its Holidays for Heroes giveaway. The contest will provide 10 winners with a pair of round-trip air tickets and accommodations for two at select resort properties throughout Mexico.

“Traditionally, this is a time of year for both reflection as a company and giving back to those around us,” said John Coffman, Chief Financial Officer at Direct Travel. “Even with all of the disruption the travel industry has experienced in 2020, our team felt it was important to find a way to recognize the heroes that have given us all reasons for encouragement as we look to the holiday season and beyond to 2021.”

Members of the travel community, as well as the public at large, are invited to share the contest with their networks and submit nominations for everyday heroes making a difference in the lives of their friends, family, co-workers, customers or patients. Nominees could be essential workers—ranging from grocery store employees to elementary school teachers—frontline professionals like doctors and nurses, or someone who has made an impact while facing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Once entered, sharing the contest entry can earn the nominations additional entries by simply mentioning one of the following @directtravelinc, @directtravelvacations or @visiontravel_ca, plus including the hashtag #holidaysforheroes on each shared post.

From the pool of nominees, winners will be drawn on Dec. 24. One grand prize winner and nine additional winners will be provided with round-trip airline tickets for two and lodging at the Fairmont Mayakoba, Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta, Grand Fiesta Americana Querétaro, Iberostar Selection Playa Mita, Iberostar Selection Cancun and select Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

“The partners that have provided accommodations for this campaign are top tier resort properties, and we value their partnership,” said Gerard Bellino, Direct Travel’s Executive Vice President of Leisure Travel. “They have stepped up to the plate to ensure that our winners are treated to a much-deserved experience of rest and relaxation in paradise.”

Holidays for Heroes builds on the success of Direct Travel’s Flights for Heroes initiative , which recognized medical professionals for their service with round-trip airfare. Those winners represented a diverse range of locations throughout the US and Canada, with destinations from Alberta to Arizona and New York to British Columbia.

Both campaigns continue a tradition of initiatives Direct Travel has undertaken to give back to communities across North America. These include working with organizations like the Make-A-Wish® Foundation, American Cancer Society, The Adoption Exchange, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Feed My Starving Children.

The nomination period closes December 23, at 11:59 p.m. PST and is open to residents of the United States and Canada. To nominate a hero, visit: dt.com/HolidaysForHeroes where you can also read the hero story submissions, vote on nominees and access the full contest rules.

