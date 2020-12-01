FlatWorld Titan LLC launches the Titan Eclipse Fund LP (“the Fund”), a multi manager portfolio dedicated towards Impact and Sustainability

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlatWorld Titan LLC is a Woman Run Organization and is a Joint Venture between Titan Advisors, LLC and Flat World Partners. Titan is a registered investment advisory firm based in Stamford, CT, with over $4.5 billion of assets under management and its partner, Flat World Partners, is an institutional advisory and asset management firm focused on sustainable investments. The Fund seeks to be among the first hedge fund vehicles to move the ESG mandate forward by partnering with institutional managers to incorporate Diversity and ESG issues. The Fund aims to accelerate the flow of capital toward high-quality managers who effectively and transparently integrate ESG principles into their investment research process and exhibit strong values as a firm.



FlatWorld Titan LLC will seek opportunities to increase the implementation of ESG investment research, such as climate risk assessments, while improving diversity and reducing the gender pay gap. This all-encompassing approach will separate the authentic managers from those simply looking to appeal to growing investor interest in sustainable funds.

The partnership will combine Titan’s experience in manager selection and portfolio construction with Flat World Partner’s technology platform, YvesBlue, that provides transparent, material analysis of a portfolio’s environmental and social impact. The technology allows investors to upload their investment portfolio and have a clear understanding of their holdings’ carbon footprint, including data on whether it is contributing towards the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, and most importantly how it stacks up to standard indexes, among other features.

Titan Advisors

Established in 2001, Titan Advisors is a hedge fund solutions business, managing portfolios of hedge funds on behalf of institutions and high-net-worth investors. With approximately $4.5 billion in assets under management, and a research team of 18 people across the US, Canada and the UK, Titan is positioned to identify the most talented hedge fund managers globally. Through precise portfolio construction and management, Titan provides value to investors across a variety of business lines: multi investor funds, custom solutions, insurance dedicated funds and specialized vehicles (unique, asymmetric co-investments, hedge fund seeding and other special situation opportunities). www.titanadvisors.com

Flat World Partners

Flat World Partners is an institutional advisory and asset management firm 100% focused on sustainable investments. Flat World has three separate business units: an advisory and consulting service, an asset management arm and an ESG ratings/analytics platform, YvesBlue, used to measure both financial and sustainable performance. The firm advises and oversees capital for foundations, family offices, pension plans and other institutional investors.

For more information on the Titan Eclipse Fund or other Titan products please contact John New at 203-327-8651 or via email at JNew@titaneclipsefund.com.