Stop & Shop Seeks to Fill More Than 5,000 Positions in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Open Jobs Include In-Store Roles, Home Delivery and Distribution

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Stop & Shop continues to support its local communities, the supermarket company is looking to fill more than 5,000 positions across its stores, home delivery and distribution centers. Applicants interested in rewarding careers with a thriving company can apply online at https://stopandshop.com/our-careers/ for immediate consideration.



The available positions across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island are permanent and include store roles in bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, produce, front end, night crew and online pickup. Stop & Shop is also hiring home delivery drivers and shoppers, as well as selectors at its distribution centers.

These 5,000 new positions are in addition to the 5,000 Stop & Shop sought to fill at the start of the pandemic in March. In total, Stop & Shop has invested more than $121 million in its people throughout the pandemic in extended healthcare and leave benefits, which included offering paid time off for any associate who must quarantine, as well as access to PPE and other measures to help keep them safe. Stop & Shop has proven itself a leader amid the pandemic as the first supermarket chain to introduce senior shopping hours, partnering with Uber to help those without vehicle access get to a store, and most recently, a brand-wide commitment to enabling associate testing.

“As we continue to expand our e-commerce capacity, and work to deliver a great in-store experience, we’re looking for more team members who want to join our business,” said Maria Silvestri, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Stop & Shop. “We’re happy to be able to offer professional opportunities with stability for the many whose jobs may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Stop & Shop associates have been proudly supporting our communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – making a difference when they need us the most. Stop & Shop associates are also proud to work for a company that makes giving back a part of its business. Throughout the pandemic, Stop & Shop has donated more than $3MM to support its communities via continuous donations to its regional partner food banks, as well as food and necessities for essentials workers. Stop & Shop will play an even bigger role in its communities in the coming months as the supermarket has signed on to be among the first pharmacies in the United States to administer future COVID-19 vaccines, once a vaccine is authorized or approved and recommended for use in the United States.

Stop & Shop offers a work environment where health & safety are a top priority, as well as competitive pay, flexible scheduling, paid time off, an associate discount on most purchases made in-store or online, and myriad other resources dedicated to ensuring associates have access to everything they need to support them at work and at home. More information and a link to apply for open positions can be found at https://stopandshop.com/our-careers/ .

Stop & Shop prides itself on being an inclusive workplace, believing diverse people, ideas and experiences make Stop & Shop a better, more interesting place to work. The company is also committed to advancement from within, filling 80 percent of its open positions with Stop & Shop associates.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.

Contact: Stefanie Shuman: stefanie.shuman@stopandshop.com