December 1st Fun Creative Writing Contest 'Dreaming Donuts' for LA Kids Launches
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring fun creative writing contest for middle school students; and is rewarding entries with gift cards for LA's best donut shops.
Every week, we're inspiring kids to participate in fun creative contest and rewarding donuts for good”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to sponsor fun weekly kids creative writing contest 'Dreaming Donuts; ' takes kids 10 minutes to participate and complete. Most intriguing entry wins a $10 gift card to LA's Best Donut Shop.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "This week's subject for contest is; 'if you were on a deserted island, where you met Richard Branson, and you could ask him only 1 question…(what would the question be)?"
How Awesome Kids Participate
1. Kids live in LA and attend Middle School School.
2. Entries are hand printed, parents take pictures and email entries to sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.
3. On Sunday, the most inspiring, intriguing, or thought provoking entry wins $10 gift card to LA's Best Donut Shop.
Carlos Cymerman, "Participate today to have fun, and enjoy a gift card to Primo’s Donuts, Randy’s Donuts, or Sidecar Donuts."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We create, inspire, and lead work programs to improve the quality of life for families. www.WeLoveWorkPrograms.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids.
In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' learn work habits, and grow from within. The creative summer gigs are perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid gigs for kids to work remotely from their home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com
Dreaming Donuts, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the weekly creative writing contest; takes 10 minutes to participate and complete. Why creative writing contests? We teach kids to love work….participate, have fun fulfilling experiences, and grow from within. Kids can learn to use their imagination; find their passion, purpose, and play. Every week, a new subject will be available to inspire kids to learn more visit www.DreamingDonuts.com
