Nevada Donor Network and MediGO Launch the First MedTech Partnership That Brings Disruptive Technology to Organ Transplantation

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediGO, the Baltimore-based technology company applying disruptive technology solutions to organ transplantation logistics, today announced a first-ever partnership with Nevada Donor Network (NDN), a leading organ procurement organization that maximizes the gift of life and health through organ, eye and tissue donation.



“This is a game changing moment for transplantation,” said Scott Plank, CEO of MediGO. “MediGO is poised to help patients access lifesaving organs. Our multi-tiered platform will bring greater efficiency, critical data, real-time logistics and communications to this complex and vital industry.”

NDN is the first MediGO customer and innovation partner in the Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) network to apply MediGO’s high-tech approach to optimization of the organ procurement and transportation pipeline. This landmark MedTech partnership will leverage machine learning and predictive analytics, providing the national network of OPOs with a dynamic platform to scale organ transportation for transplant with existing resources.

There is an urgent opportunity to apply innovations in medical technology to help everyone on the waitlist improve access to transplantable organs. While approximately 110,000 people are on the national organ waiting list, hundreds of thousands of additional Americans would benefit from broader access to transplant care. MediGO has ambitious plans to optimize each step of the transplant process, improving access to human organs.

The breakthrough NDN-MediGO collaboration will position NDN for upcoming changes in the organ transplantation industry, as Donor Service Areas expand, and CMS performance metrics are adopted. More specifically, the MediGO platform includes organ tracking, monitoring, and robust analytics to improve transparency and measure organ transportation secured by multi-directional stakeholder communications that will drive productivity across the transplant continuum.

“Nevada Donor Network recognized the potential for cutting-edge innovation in partnering with MediGO and delivering on its core purpose of providing hope and strength to millions of people nationwide,” said Joe Ferreira, President and CEO of Nevada Donor Network. “We’re building for the future and want to be a beacon for the OPO community, leading the way in technological innovation.”

Informed by primary research with all 58 OPOs in the United States, in addition to in-depth interviews with transplant centers, recipients, donor families, as well as rigorous science, MediGO developed the first comprehensive resource management platform specifically for OPOs and their stakeholders.

“Today is an exciting day for the transplant industry because MediGO represents the future of transplantation,” said Dr. Joseph Scalea, Chief Medical Officer of MediGO. “This advance is critical today and for tomorrow. MediGO brings together innovative technology, global logistics expertise, and interdisciplinary collaboration to help save the lives of patients with organ failure.”

MediGO is formally convening the transplant industry onto an integrated and customized communication platform to optimize organ shipment transportation logistics. MediGO has forecast considerable savings to the industry, while simultaneously helping OPOs increase access to organ transplants.

Driven by innovations patented in 2016, and results described in peer-reviewed publications from 2018, 2019, and 2020, MediGO combines cutting-edge technology with industry leading workflows to deliver superior solutions to OPOs nationwide. Today, NDN is leading the charge on adopting of these important technologies.

Founded in 1987, NDN coordinates, recovers and allocates lifesaving organs and healing tissues for transplantation and research on behalf of organ donors, serving more than 3 million people in the state of Nevada and thousands of potential transplant recipients across the country.

“Our MedTech collaboration with Nevada Donor Network is the first of many and will provide a higher level of quality, predictably, and transparency in organ transportation logistics,” said Plank. “We’re a solution-based technology company on a relentless mission to save lives. MediGO is optimizing workflow to maximize use of the industry’s distributed resources. I have been so inspired by this incredible team and I feel privileged to be part of this incredible collaboration.”

About MediGO

MediGO is the next generation hardware and software platform for organ transplantation logistics. Located in Baltimore, Maryland, MediGO is focused on increasing access to organ transplantation by optimizing the transplant supply chain. MediGO offers real-time monitoring of organ transportation including location, temperature, and environmental factors that inform logistics decisions, current estimated time of arrival for organ shipments, and a centralized in-app communication system for all relevant stakeholders. For more information please visit gomedigo.io

About Nevada Donor Network

Nevada Donor Network is a federally designated 501©(3) not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to maximizing the gift of life and health through organ and tissue donation. Established in 1987, Nevada Donor Network is one of only 58 OPOs in the U.S. serving more than three million people in the state of Nevada and 110,000 potential transplant recipients across the country. They work collaboratively with hospital staff and community partners to promote research and provide a strong support network to courageous donor families who’ve turned loss into hope. At Nevada Donor Network, they encourage Nevadans to help individuals in need of life-saving transplants through education, research and action. Nevada Donor Network is a member of Donate Life Nevada, an affiliate of Donate Life America, whose state-wide efforts encourage Nevadans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. For more information, please visit www.nvdonor.org

About Scott Plank Ventures

Scott Plank Ventures starts-up and invests in companies that generate “triple bottom line” investment returns measured by economic, social, and environmental benefits which strengthen communities. We work with entrepreneurs and teammates who share our values of listening, service, and activism. We execute our mission by offering leadership, financing, mentorship, infrastructure, and our network. For more information please visit www.scottplankventures.com

MediGO Media Contact: Amy Larkin MediGO Amy@warhorsecities.com Nevada Donor Network Media Contact: Halley Turner The Ferraro Group 702-367-7771 halley@theferrarogroup.com