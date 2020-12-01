PFSweb Opens Dallas Area Fulfillment Center to Support Kendra Scott’s eCommerce Program

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS, the operations business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, announced its new fulfillment distribution center in the Dallas area is live and operating eCommerce fulfillment programs for four brands.



One of those brands is Kendra Scott, a popular Texas-based jewelry brand, for whom PFS now operates two fulfillment operations. Last year, PFS launched a direct-to-consumer eCommerce fulfillment solution for Kendra Scott in the United States, primarily focusing on East Coast customers. This year, with the growing demand from their eCommerce channel, they opted to expand their operational footprint with PFS and increase daily output capacity through an additional fulfillment node in the Dallas area.

"With the uncertainty surrounding brick & mortar retail around the country and the significant increase in eCommerce demand, we felt it was prudent to secure and expand our eCommerce fulfillment operations ahead of the holiday season,” said Tom Nolan, President of Kendra Scott, LLC. “PFS’ ability to quickly open a new DC and implement increased security for our fine jewelry collection has enabled us to keep up with demand and keep orders moving, despite the pandemic challenges. We are thrilled that our operation in Dallas is now live, and combined with the Memphis-based operation, we feel confident to deliver on our customers’ expectations for years to come.”

“It is an honor to expand our relationship with Kendra Scott and ensure their eCommerce operation runs smoothly this holiday season with increased capacity,” commented Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager. “Several PFS clients are now running a multi-node operating model across different regions, and as expected, they are already reaping the benefits as we see increasing volumes early in the season. I am proud of our PFS team who worked to sign the lease, build out the facility and launch a brand-new Dallas fulfillment operation in less than 90 days for Kendra Scott and other clients.”

The first client program in PFS’ Dallas distribution center went live in September 2020, with the remaining three programs, including Kendra Scott’s, going live in October 2020.

