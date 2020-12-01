Traffic Signal Project Set At 87th Street and US 385 In Odessa

ODESSA – A project to install traffic signals at U.S. Highway 385 and 87th Street in north Odessa is scheduled to begin this month (Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020). U.S. 385 is also referred to locally as Andrews Highway.

In addition to the traffic signals, significant left turn lane improvements on Highway 385 will be built in a way that is unique in the Odessa District. The left turn lanes will be slightly offset from each other and governed by their own signal heads. A concrete median will separate the turn lanes from main lane traffic.

New triangular concrete medians will also change how the Highway 385 service roads connect with 87th Street. Service road traffic will be forced to turn right at 87th Street, regardless of the direction of traffic. This is being done to improve safety by reducing conflict points in the intersection and improving efficiency of the signals. The right turns will be governed by a yield condition. Service road traffic will not be allowed to cross 87th Street. The new arrangement may force a small percentage of motorists to alter their commuting patterns.

The medians will also be raised to improve drainage at the intersection and allow water to flow under the road through culverts.

The configuration of 87th Street will also change. Once the project is completed, 87th Street will have a through lane, a dedicated right turn lane and a dedicated left turn lane in each direction. Concrete medians will separate eastbound and westbound traffic.

The speed limit will be reduced to 50 miles per hour in the work zone. A width restriction of 11 feet will be in place in the work zone.

The project is expected to take about 14 months to complete.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and flaggers in the work zone. Safety is a top priority for TxDOT. We need help from the traveling public to ensure the work zone is kept safe and free of crashes. Large, slow-moving vehicles may inadvertently enter a lane of travel. Slowing down and giving extra space between vehicles is key to a safe working environment.

Reece Albert Inc. of San Angelo and Midland won the project with a low bid of a little less than $2.94 million. This is more expensive than just installing traffic signals because of the amount of road work and drainage work involved in the project.