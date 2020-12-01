BisRing’s Website Enhancement Significantly Assists Real Estate Investors & Service Providers

BisRing announces a website relaunch, while offering up to two-months free for their ProBisRinger Gold membership, until the end of the year

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BisRing, The Ultimate Real Estate Network, is pleased to announce the enhancement of its online platform. The new site comes with a superior design to better improve user experience and highlight the benefits for both real estate investors and service providers.



The sleek, intuitive interface features an optimized home page with an improved search bar, allowing investors and other users to easily search for an expansive directory of real estate related services. A great extended feature is the option for investors to request a free quote from one of the trusted ProBisRinger service providers. Furthermore, the improved and comprehensive ‘Plans and Pricing’ page allows ProBisRingers to see all the benefits that they will get by becoming a ProBisRinger Lite or Gold.

Real Estate service providers will be pleased to learn that they can get their first two months absolutely free! BisRing unveiled the promo code bisring2020 to further extend this offer and add an additional month FREE. After 3 months once the no-cost promotional period ends the subscribers will be paying only $9.99/month for the ProBisRinger Gold subscription. It is important to mention that in the new year, BisRing will increase their monthly subscription to $27.00 per month, so the company encourages real estate service providers to act fast to take advantage of this time-sensitive $9.99/month cost. There are absolutely no hidden costs or contracts involved.

This year has brought many opportunities for growth in the BisRing community! The organization has recently become a part of the ventureLab incubator. This partnership has allowed BisRing to become an innovative organization in the PropTech industry, while gaining access to great advisory members.

BisRing has also added a co-founder, Umesh Vallipuram, to the company in which they are happy to share his wealth of knowledge from the financial sector, and expect him to become a catalyst for future growth.

“We are excited to share that Umesh Vallipuram has joined BisRing as a Co-founder bringing with him wealth of experience and knowledge in the financial industry”, advises Akilan Theva the President and CEO at BisRing.

There have also been two full-time additions to the team which include a Business Development Associate and a Full-Stack Developer. With their skill set and shared passion for the entrepreneurship and real estate industry, there can only be expansive progress from here. BisRing is also actively looking to add an enthusiastic Account Executive beginning in January 2021.

BisRing is empowering real estate investors to grow their investment portfolio and enjoy passive income while retiring early. An organization like this is beneficial for investors, in that it allows investors to find various service providers in one platform, such as: real estate agents, mortgage brokers, plumbers, architects, house cleaners, lawyers, interior designers and more! Traditionally, investors had to visit multiple platforms to find these service providers or ask around in their network. Other benefits include the option to: request a free quote from a service provider, access vetted reviews, create ‘Virtual Teams’ in multiple cities across Ontario to keep contacts up to date, and the ability to recommend real estate businesses for others in their network.



As a ProBisRinger Gold, service providers can market their real estate services across Ontario for less than $1 a day. BisRing strives to help real estate service providers increase their visibility and reputation so they can generate more business. Some of the benefits for a service provider include: the ability to receive free leads, utilize multiple branded promotions to market their businesses in various cities, and recommend complimentary businesses.

Once again, with a new online platform enhancement BisRing is offering up to two months free for their ProBisRinger Gold membership, as well as the option to extend the free period with the use of a coupon code bisring2020. This is an exciting time for the BisRing team and they look forward to what 2021 has in store!

About BisRing Inc.

BisRing is a revolutionary network of real estate resources in a single online platform. It connects real estate investors and homeowners with reputable service providers and businesses help manage and maintain properties seamlessly.

Get in touch with the BisRing team and find out more information:

Website: https://www.bisring.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BisRingInc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BisRingCo

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bisring/

Instagram: @_bisring, https://www.instagram.com/_bisring/



Contact: Zara Sara Jhangiryan

Email: info@bisring.com

Phone: +1 647-783-2571

Website: https://www.bisring.com/