NASDAQ: OSPN Investor Notice: Lawsuit against OneSpan Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: OSPN shares.

Investors who purchased shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) in May 2018 or earlier and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: OSPN shares

On August 20, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against OneSpan Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that as a result, OneSpan overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020, that as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the Company would eventually have to delay one or more scheduled earnings releases, conference calls, and/or financial filings with the SEC, that OneSpan downplayed the negative impacts of errors in its financial statements, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

