Recruiter.com Delivers Rapid Recruiting Results for Leading Call Center

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), an AI-enabled hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, today announced the successful delivery of an innovative recruiting program for a leading call center client.



The client, which is based in Dallas, TX, and serves the telecommunications industry, needed to expand its workforce to deliver service to a major telecom provider. However, COVID-19 meant its traditional approach to ramping up — bringing more people into a central office — was no longer feasible. Recruiter.com helped shape an effective recruitment strategy for this new economic landscape and delivered rapid results.

"Recruiter.com continues to prove its ability to recruit talent faster for a wide variety of clients and scenarios," said Evan Sohn, Recruiter.com's CEO and chairman. "We connected 16 people with great job opportunities within about a week, demonstrating our ability to execute in new markets and skills. Our client secured an immediate pipeline of on-demand talent in a challenging remote-only environment. We look forward to continuing our program across multiple cities, with the overall goal for this particular project of hiring 500 people by Q1 of 2021."

After analyzing talent availability data, Recruiter.com targeted a handful of specific metropolitan areas and adopted a hybrid approach to building a talent pool: recruiting remotely but in concentrated geographical clusters. This allowed the client to recognize the benefits of remote work, including the expansion of its talent pool, while maintaining the advantages of local employees. Building teams in specific cities enables the client to cultivate local company culture, deliver equipment and infrastructure efficiently, and support meaningful training and engagement with ease. Focusing on a particular location also allows the client to become a community presence — to establish itself as an invested partner and build its reputation as a desired employer in the area.

Tyler, Texas, was selected as the first target city due to its rich talent pool, advantageous location, and living cost. Once Tyler was designated as the starting location, Recruiter.com tapped into its network of 27,000 recruiters to identify a core group of about a dozen recruiters local to the Tyler area. These recruiters were able to use their talent networks to source candidates, resulting in 16 placements in a matter of eight days.

"What we care about is helping people get back to work and our ability to deliver on that quickly," said Sohn. “Recruiter.com celebrates each client's success as having connected people with great job opportunities. We appreciate being a part of the great re-hiring story this year and next, as our economy reopens, recovers, and moves forward.”

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform for the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters, AI job-matching technology and video interviewing. Visit https://www.recruiter.com .

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html .

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedi n.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotC om

Company Contact:

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to the anticipated hiring demand of clients and hiring goals and planned outcomes of the Company's recruiting programs. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.