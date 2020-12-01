Conversica Names Former Tableau CMO, Elissa Fink, to Join Its Board of Directors

Fink brings decades of operational business experience to Conversica’s Board after revolutionizing data-driven marketing for Tableau Software, and directly supports Conversica’s commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc., the leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, announced today that Elissa Fink, former Tableau Chief Marketing Officer and marketing icon in Silicon Valley, joins its Board of Directors. Fink is a marketing powerhouse with proven success in taking enterprise technologies and transforming their go-to-market strategies for accessibility and democratized use. Her expertise in building communities with unprecedented brand loyalty will benefit Conversica in the years to come.

“Elissa brings more than 20 years of experience as a marketing leader to our Board, and through this lens and time spent as our core target persona, she’ll provide invaluable insights to inform our market strategy,” said Jim Kascade, CEO at Conversica. “Elissa’s passion for the health of Conversica’s culture is also undeniable. I have been on a proactive search to support our Diversity and Inclusion commitment as a company. Elissa and my shared vision for a diverse, inclusive, and equal workforce - from the Board, to our leadership team, and throughout our entire organization - is aligned with our key organizational values and goals. We’re absolutely thrilled to have her caliber of leadership on our Board, and honored to welcome her as the first female Board member at Conversica.”

Tableau Software turned the Business Intelligence and analytics markets on its head by making technical B2B solutions accessible to all business professionals. Fink’s unique ability to deeply engage and understand the buyer’s journey was pivotal in scaling Tableau Software to a billion-dollar company, including a highly successful IPO and subsequent acquisition by SalesForce in 2019.

“This powerful combination of subject matter expertise, alongside serving as a tenured CMO herself, lends a rare perspective to Conversica as it represents the audience we sell to so well. It’s with this collective and rich skill set that we’re confident she’ll add a dynamic compliment to our Board of Directors,” added Kaskade.

“I’ve kept my eye on the way Conversica has assisted the marketing and sales communities through complex digital transformations with an intelligent, augmented workforce, and to say I’ve been impressed is an understatement,” said Elissa Fink, Board Member at Conversica. “To be a modern marketer means being a digital-first, data driven marketer, and AI represents an opportunity to take marketing to a whole new level of digital transformation. Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants drive greater productivity and performance out of resource-strapped marketing and sales organizations and help them maximize the return on their marketing investments. Conversica is reducing sales cycles, driving more qualified opportunities for sales and, in turn, increasing close rates. In a world where you must digitally transform your business or get left behind, I’m honored to join the Conversica Board and ecstatic about helping the company grow and disrupt the market.”

Conversica recently announced a $20M Series D Funding round led by Hollyport Capital, bringing the total amount raised to $89 Million. The momentum behind Conversica’s Intelligent Automation Platform — a powerful combination of Conversational AI, Deep Learning, Decision, and Policy management — is built on decades of experience and enterprise-grade implementation. In fact, COVID-19 has resulted in Conversica’s overall network operating at 20 percent higher than its peak in pre-COVID times due to businesses now operating predominantly in an online or digital world. For companies that don’t have the people to quickly, persistently, and consistently follow up on those digital touches, they need to turn to an augmented workforce of Intelligent Virtual Assistants that accelerate pre-sales activities, as well as customer retention and customer growth. Automation is a “must-have” for mid-market and enterprise businesses, providing customers with the digital transformation tools they need to accelerate their business forward.

About Conversica

Conversica is the pioneer and leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale. A Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistant is an AI-powered, SaaS software application that serves as a virtual team member and autonomously engages customer prospects, existing customers, or partners in human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action accelerating revenue; whether that’s scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments.

Reaching out to over 100 million people on behalf of thousands of companies, Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistants are built on a proven and patented intelligent automation platform with nearly a billion interactions, integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), decision & policy management, business process automation and deep learning capabilities that engage people over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

