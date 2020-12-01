The GIANT Company Celebrates Giving Tuesday by Thanking Community Partners Working to Connect Families for a Better Future

Company Marks Global Day of Giving by Surprising Six Nonprofit Partners with Donations

/EIN News/ -- CARLISLE, Pa., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joining the global movement designed to celebrate philanthropy and encourage social good, this Giving Tuesday, The GIANT Company will recognize and thank six community partners in Pennsylvania that share its purpose of connecting families for a better future. GIANT Company will award product and financial donations totaling $25,000 to six local nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania.



“Of the many lessons we’ve learned this year, one is the lasting impact an act of kindness can have and how we can change the world by giving back,” said Emily Steinkamp, social impact manager at The GIANT Company. “While The GIANT Company works 365 days a year to help make our neighborhoods and families stronger, surprising some of our incredible nonprofit partners on Giving Tuesday is a way for us to say thanks for the care and support they’ve provided to their community in a year unlike any other.”

This year, The GIANT Company is thanking the following nonprofit organizations with donations:

Autism Wings – Located in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., the nonprofit works to lift up the needs of individuals with autism, as well as their families and caregivers. Autism Wings has been raising funds for the Autismobile, an RV that will be converted to a mobile service delivery unit to meet clients at their homes. This donation will provide funds for the purchase and upgrades of this vehicle.





Big Heart Harvest – Based in Douglasville, Pa., the organization feeds the hungry by distributing goods to local soup kitchens and rescue missions, as well as personal delivery to families in need. Big Heart Harvest will use the donation to care for and provide food for chickens, whose eggs are given freely to rescue missions, soup kitchens and individuals in need.





Capital Area Head Start – Serving families across Harrisburg, Pa., the nonprofit prepares children and families for success in school and life while supporting children’s health and well-being. A program of Keystone Human Services, The GIANT Company’s donation will allow the organization to continue to provide nutritious and hot meals for families in need.





Carlisle Area Family Life Center – Headquartered in The GIANT Company’s hometown, the Carlisle Area Family Life Center aims to provide support, education, and practical assistance in a loving way to women and families. The GIANT Company will provide pallets of diapers, formula, wipes and baby supplies to families in need.





Power Packs Project – Located in Lancaster, Pa., the nonprofit empowers families with education and ingredients to create nutritious weekend meals, so their children return to school fed and ready to learn. Funds from The GIANT Company will help provide holiday dinners to the over 1,000 families served.





Shiremanstown Fire Department – The volunteer fire department serves the borough of Shiremanstown, Pa., and provides mutual aid response to neighboring townships. The fire department will use this donation to purchase training aids for members.





“Thanks to this generous gift from The GIANT Company, Autism Wings is now one step closer to soaring into our community,” said Angela Walden, founder and CEO, Autism Wings. “This donation will go toward the purchase of what is probably the most crucial element of our services, a recreational vehicle. We will convert this vehicle into a mobile work, play, social, and break space, bringing our services to the front door of youth with autism who live in our community.”

The GIANT Company’s Giving Tuesday donation continues the company’s longstanding tradition of giving back during the holiday season. Last month, the company donated a record-breaking 10,000 turkeys to 28 partner food banks located across its footprint in time for Thanksgiving. Team members from GIANT and MARTIN’S also contributed 500 volunteer hours to help pack boxes and restock shelves in advance of the busy holiday season. The GIANT Company is also hosting an in-store food drive through Thursday, Dec. 3 to further stock the shelves of community hunger relief organizations.

Established in 2012, Giving Tuesday falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on holiday and end-of-year giving. Charities, families, businesses, and community centers alike come together for one common purpose: to celebrate generosity and to give back. For more information, visit www.givingtuesday.org.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table™, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 145 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

