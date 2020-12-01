Rochelle Lee of Pivot Consulting & Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To be able to pivot is the ability to adapt and shift our thinking and perspectives.

Rochelle Lee is the founder of Pivot Consulting & Coaching, dedicated to supporting individuals to reach their full potential. Through counselling and therapy services to clients of all ages, as well as life coaching and professional development services, Rochelle assists individuals in moving forward to meet their goals and create meaning in their lives.

“With the pandemic, we've all had to pivot very quickly to a new normal,” says Rochelle. “I'm finally able to follow my passion to blend these services and help people.”

Though she began her career as a social worker with the intention to focus on therapy, Rochelle has spent the last 20 years in leadership positions, including director of children's mental health at a hospital in Ontario.

Five years ago, she was introduced to coaching and embraced the coaching modality. The pandemic offered Rochelle an opportunity to reinvent herself.

“Coaching is very forward-focused,” says Rochelle. “Part of my job is to say let's just have a conversation. Maybe therapy is not what you need. Maybe you know what your vision is, but you need help getting there.”

As a coach, Rochelle assists individuals in moving forward to meet their goals and create meaning in their lives. She asks her clients powerful open-ended questions to shift their thinking.

“When you connect with a person on a human level, you're creating space for them to share their story,” says Rochelle. “A skilled coach or counselor is usually able to dissect what is said and what is left unsaid. One of the fundamentals in coaching is that the client already has the answer, so it’s about empowering people to find their own solutions. The most rewarding part is seeing the light bulb go off in someone's head, the Aha! moment where they find power.”

As a consultant, Rochelle offers transformative professional development and training services for midsize to large organizations in the areas of leadership and building positive workplace culture.

“In leadership positions, you have to be able to pivot very quickly because anything can be thrown your way,” says Rochelle. “We need people in the world who are ready and willing to put on their armor and step up to the plate to help people do that.”

Close Up Radio will feature Rochelle Lee in an interview with Jim Masters on December 3rd at 12pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on December 10th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.pivotcc.ca