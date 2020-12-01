3D Scanner Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2026, Globally, Expected to Rise at 7.2% CAGR – Facts & Factors

According to the [175+ Pages] research report, the global 3D Scanner Market was estimated at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2026. The global 3D Scanner Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “3D Scanner Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Type (Portable, Desktop Based, Fixed Mount, Robot Mount), By End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Education, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

The Global 3D Scanner Market Is Powered By Increasing Need to Capture Large Volumes of 3D Data for Modelling and Analysis.

The 3D scanner is basically used for capturing the three-dimensional views or attributes of a particular object along with its basic information like texture and color. It has benefits like it saves the time required in a manufacturing process and thereby makes the quality of output much better. Using light, x-rays, or laser technology the dimensions of an object can also be captured using a 3D scanner which further creates a point cloud that helps to produce a 3D representation of the object which is scanned with the help of software. 3D scanners are widely used in the automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, healthcare sectors among others.

3D object demand is increasing at a higher pace because of manufacturing which is a major part of various end-use sectors such as medical, automotive, healthcare and pharmaceutical and these require quality assurance apart from the high cost of infrastructure. Due to the technological revolution, various imaging applications are launched in the market, and to enhance more of these imaging applications 3D scanners play a major role in the entire value chain. Also, laser 3D scanners are very popular in the healthcare sector and are becoming popular in the media and entertainment sector in the coming future.

Top Market Players

Some of the leading and top companies in the 3D scanner market Hexagon AB, 3D Digital Corporation, Faro Technologies, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Creaform Inc., Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, Nikon Metrology, Perceptron Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd., Ametek, GOM GmbH, Maptek, Topcon Corporation, among others.

The rise in manufacturing, as well as industrialization, is the major factor that is boosting the market for 3D scanners. Also, 3D scanners are widely used in the aerospace, automobile as well as construction sectors. Automobile sectors are focusing on introducing new vehicles quickly and thereby reducing their product development cycle. Further, a rise in the occurrence of reverse engineering in countries such as China will also propel the demand for 3D scanners in the forecast period. The Healthcare sector uses 3D scanners for surgeries, CT scans, and are also used by dentists. 3D scanners are majority used in developing regions such as North America for crime investigation purposes which creates a huge market for the manufacturers. Another major use of 3D scanner s is for the maintenance of digital records of historical or cultural artifacts which are majorly in India, China, or the Middle East part those are considered as civilization cradles and have good historical treasures. These factors will drive the growth of 3D scanners market share to a larger extent during the forecast period.

The market for the 3D scanner is segmented on the basis of component, type, end-user, and region. On the basis of components, the market is bifurcated into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into the portable, desktop based fixed mount, and robot mount. Further, on the basis of end-users the market is bifurcated into automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, education, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the 3D scanner sector. Key strategic developments in 3D scanner market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the 3D scanner market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global 3D scanner market size is experiencing significant growth that is expected to continue over the upcoming years. Also, the rise in manufacturing, as well as industrialization, is the major factor that is boosting the market for 3D scanners. Also, 3D scanners are widely used in the aerospace, automobile as well as construction sectors.

The 3D scanner market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the 3D scanner industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different components, types, end-users, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

In terms of geography, North America is one of the largest 3D scanners market in which the U.S. is dominating the market due to the high adoption of automotive as well as healthcare sectors in this region. Also, the research and development field is increasing and also modeling operations which are boosting the growth of the 3D scanner market in this region.

The taxonomy of the 3D scanner market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global 3D Scanner Market: Component Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

Global 3D Scanner Market: Type Analysis

Portable

Desktop Based

Fixed Mount

Robot Mount

Global 3D Scanner Market: End-User Analysis

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global 3D scanner market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 7.2%, and the revenue was valued at around USD 2.4 Billion in 2019.

The U.S. held the largest market share in 2019 due to the high adoption of automotive as well as healthcare sectors in this region.

On basis of the “Component” segment, the software segment dominated the global 3D scanner market due to the rise in the adoption of new software upgrades for 3D scanners.

On basis of the “End-User” segment, an automotive segment dominated the global 3D scanner market because it is widely used in automotive for quality control purposes and also for inspection applications.

The presence of well-established players has intensified the industry rivalry, due to which the degree of competition is considerably higher.

