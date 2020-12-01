Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kwik Delivery and Mastercard Partner to Provide Discounts to Nigerian Cardholders

Kwik Delivery (http://Kwik.Delivery/) and Mastercard announce a partnership starting this very day to provide discounts on all Kwik Delivery services to Mastercard cardholders in Nigeria.

Mastercard has over 70 million customers in Nigeria, making it the de facto leader on the debit card market in the country.

All Mastercard cardholders can benefit from a 10% discount on Kwik Delivery services, subject to terms and conditions, provided that they pay such services with their Mastercard. Discounts are applied as credits on the customer’s in-app wallet.

Kwik Delivery is a leading last-mile delivery tech company launched in Lagos in 2019. It enables Nigerian businesses to deliver their goods faster, on-time and with the visibility provided by technology.

The Kwik delivery app can be download at the following addresses:

  • Android: https://bit.ly/3fUbWjj
  • iOS: https://apple.co/2VneX2s

The discount also applies to the KwikBites food delivery app that can downloaded at the following addresses:

  • Android: https://bit.ly/2VjMfzi
  • iOS: https://apple.co/36qOOWQ
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kwik.

Media Contact: contact@kwik.delivery

