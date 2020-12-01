Biz2Credit Wins a 2020 Davey Award and a MarCom Award for Rebrand and Video Animation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit today announced that it recently won two prestigious marketing awards for the company’s work in 2020 -- the Davey Award (Awarded for Rebranding), the MarCom Award (Awarded for Video Animation) -- and was a finalist at the Benzinga Global FinTech Awards in the Best Lending Platform category (for Biz2X by Biz2Credit).



The 16th annual Davey Awards were announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts ( AIVA ) on October 20th. Nearly 2,000 entries from across the U.S. and around the world were made this year. The Davey Awards honor the finest creative work from the best small shops, firms, and companies worldwide. Entries are judged on their creative merits based on a standard of excellence as determined by the AIVA, considering the category entered. Visit www.daveyawards.com to view a full list of winners.

The MarCom Awards, announced on Nov. 1st, honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,000 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries. The awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital and web professionals.

“A lot of credit goes to our entire marketing team, led by CMO Brad Rosenfeld and VP of Marketing Charles Groome, for their creativity and achievements which have been recognized by the Davey Awards and the MarCom Awards,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit. “We are proud of their efforts in rebranding the company this year and successfully telling the story of our work for small business owners.”

The sixth annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, which recognize achievements in the financial technology space, were announced on Nov. 10th. Biz2Credit’s Biz2X Platform was among the finalists in the Best Lending Platform category. Visit www.benzinga.com/events/fintech-awards .

“To be recognized for by Benzinga Global FinTech Awards is a testament to the innovation of our Biz2X platform that offers banks and other financial institutions the ability to streamline their business loan processes and better manage risk,” Arora said.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has arranged more than $3 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or Twitter @Biz2Credit, Facebook , and LinkedIn . For more information about Biz2X, visit Biz2X.com .