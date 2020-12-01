“Coffee and Cars” Revs Up Its Engines for Another Successful Event on December 5th in Whitestone’s Market Street Community Center at DC Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 5th from 7:00am to 10:00am Mountain Standard Time, Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) welcomes “Coffee and Cars” which will showcase approximately 200 cars including: Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis, McLarens, Porsches, Ford GT40s, and other exotic race cars and collectables. Over 30 race cars that travel over 200 mph will be featured. The event will be held at Whitestone REIT’s Market Street at DC Ranch center, located at 20789 North Pima Road.



Whitestone launched the Market Street “Coffee and Cars” Event three months ago, and it has been overwhelmingly embraced by the surrounding community and businesses operating at Whitestone’s Market Street center. Many of the businesses that operate and serve the surrounding community will open early to serve the patrons of the event. At previous “Coffee and Cars” events, many Whitestone tenants have reported seeing their sales increase by 25% or more, and are significantly benefitting from the foot traffic and greater awareness the event brings to their businesses.

Attendance is expected to be over 1,000 people of all age groups and plenty of convenient parking is available. Scuderia Southwest co-sponsors the event with Whitestone REIT.

Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and CEO of Whitestone REIT commented, “We are pleased to welcome Scuderia Southwest back to our DC Ranch community. This event has increased awareness of our center, and the terrific businesses that operate there, and helped our tenants increase their sales volumes. Whitestone strives to Create Communities that Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers and the surrounding communities through these types of events which positively contribute to the overall value of the center and associated tenant businesses. We are pleased to host this fantastic event and the Scuderia Southwest organization.”

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com .

About Scuderia Southwest

From its beginning in 2001 as a couple of guys getting coffee, to the current monthly gathering drawing hundreds of truly amazing cars, Scuderia Southwest is a group of people who share a common interest in great automobiles. We put on a few car events, organize a few drives, pull a few g's on the track, and even congregate for a good meal. We love all cars but have a particular passion for rare exotic, high performance and collector cars and our activities typically reflect that. From the 1962 250 GTO to the latest 812 Superfast, we are passionate about Ferraris. From the 1972 Miura to the latest Aventador SV, we love Lamborghinis. The Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing and SLS AMG, McLaren 675LT, Shelby Cobra, D & E-type Jags, and Ford GT are just a few of the special cars we keep in our garages. If you're a car guy or gal, come on out and let's share some coffee, cool stories, and tech talk! For additional information, please visit www.scuderiasouthwest.com .

Investors Contact:

Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations

Whitestone REIT

(713) 435-2219

ir@whitestonereit.com