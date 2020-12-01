My Kratom Club Celebrating Two Years in Business & Launches Discounted Monthly Packages

One of the nation’s best in providing safe all-natural supplements has reached a new milestone.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with My Kratom Club announced today that it is celebrating two years in business – and as a treat to customers, it has also launched new, breakthrough discounted monthly packages.

“It is a true blessing to celebrate two years in business,” said Josh Samek, owner and spokesperson for My Kratom Club. “The road getting here was not easy, but I’m happy to say that we’ve been successful. Perhaps the best part of that success is the satisfaction of our customers report back to us.”

Located in Sacramento, My Kratom Club, according to Samek, is here to provide safe all-natural supplements throughout the country. The supplements available at My Kratom Club are some of the most popular, trusted, and well-known brands.

My Kratom Club not only provides a large variety of well-known brands, but it ships guaranteed fresh and authentic products.

As a treat to customers in celebration of its second-year anniversary, My Kratom Club has deeply discounted monthly packages for brand new brands it now has available.

“It’s no longer necessary to receive both powder and capsules in monthly packages,” Samek revealed, before adding, “You get to choose what products you want in your package, and can make changes on demand every single month to your order. This includes a choice of all capsule packages, or all powder packages, or a combination of powder and capsules.”

There are five brands to choose from and customized flavors specifically to the individual’s taste:

• Krave Kratom

• Bumble Bee Kratom

• Earth Kratom

• OPMS Botanicals

• Remarkable Herbs Products

“The great thing about is that customers receive 124 loyalty points earned monthly for each membership and 50 Free Loyalty Points just for signing up,” Samek said. “We also have extended same day shipping times Monday through Friday to 4:30 PM PST and 7:30 PM EST until the end of 2020.”

As it relates to Kratom Club’s second year anniversary, Samek’s story of success didn’t come without uncertainty, risks, trials, tribulations, and hard work. In fact, similar to the story of the more than 50 million individuals across the United States who have lost their job in 2020. Just two years ago, Samek also was let go from his job where he was working two independent contracted jobs.

In addition, the MLM company that Samek was working 60 hours a week for did not pay the 10K bonus he had worked so hard to achieve. With debt, rent, and the need to survive stacking up against him, Samek got a job at UPS, working 50 hours a week. However, he still could not pay his rent.

Samek, who had credit card bills pilling up and was four months behind on various other bills, borrowed $30,000 from family members and his girlfriend to help cover bills and other basic needs. But as it turns out, Samek’s luck was beginning to shift. Samek, who was still working at UPS, was then introduced to Kratom, which kick-started his entrepreneurship passion.

After starting My Kratom Club, Samek worked out of multiple storage units for 18 months, overcoming various obstacles, such as having to move three times to avoid theft; drove 40 miles each day for six days a week for the first year (18,000 miles) to pick up a few bottles to get a few sales per day.

“The end result is that Kratom turned my life around,” Samek said. “I have been able to pay off all of my credit cards and pay every penny back to my family.”

For more information, please visit mykratomclub.com/blog.

