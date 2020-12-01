YouLookUglyToday.Com Clothing Brand Celebrates the Lighter Side of Fashion Because Life is Serious Enough
Unapologetically original and brazenly bold, YouLookUglyToday is the perfect antidote to any residual 2020 doom and gloom, delivering much-need comic relief.
When I put this sweater on, it’s an instant mood boost. I can’t help but smile. It’s traffic-stopping ridiculously bright and garish, perfectly over-the-top, packed with festive flashing fun.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The YouLookUglyToday range features an array of unisex, men’s and women’s Christmas sweaters in every style you can think of - and many you wouldn’t imagine in your wildest dreams. From festive fair isle and classic motifs with Santa and reindeer to T-Rex, llamas, penguins, kitten and pugs getting their merry on, there’s also roguishly rude and more than a little suggestive.
— Sarah Thomson, NJ
Decked with flashing LED lights, real tinsel, bows, pom poms and bauble embellishments, there is a style to suit every seasonal sensibility. For the more traditional and reserved to those revellers who love to rock out the most flamboyant of festive threads, the YLUT collection has it all.
“When I put this sweater on, it’s an instant mood boost. I can’t help but smile. It’s traffic-stopping ridiculously bright and garish, perfectly over-the-top, packed with festive flashing fun. It’s the time of the year where you can truly let go and fully embrace all the magic and joy that the season represents.” Sarah Thomson, NJ
With free standard shipping in the US, UK and parts of Europe, the YouLookUglyToday site has been spreading Christmassy cheer with bells on, one postcode at a time.
Not only are the styles an eyeful, they’re also designed for comfort. Constructed from soft 100% quality acrylic in a relaxed fit that wears and washes well, merry and bright doesn’t have to be itchy and tight.
This year - do the holidays differently. Go for a dazzlingly delightful version of yourself in a Christmas sweater that jingles all the way, literally.
Sally Cook
YouLookUglyToday
info@youlookuglytoday.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook