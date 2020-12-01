Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB:RSSFF) announces the resignation of Randy Minhas as Chief Executive Officer, interim Chief Financial Officer and director of the Company, and the resignation of Brian Whitlock as a director and Chair of the board of directors. The Company thanks Mr. Minhas and Mr. Whitlock for their services and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

The Company further announces that Nick Brusatore has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company, and further has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brusatore is a past CEO of Affinor Growers. Rick Easthom has been appointed as Chair of the board of directors.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company on the CSE under the symbol ("AFI"). And on the OTCQB under the symbol (“RSSFF”) Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor Growers, visit: https://www.affinorgrowers.com/en

Nick Brusatore
Director / CEO
nbrusatore@gmail.com


