Community projects receive funding of more than half a million Tala from the Small Grants Programme

SAMOA, December 1 - (UNDP Apia, Samoa) – Fourteen projects and two in the planning stages have been awarded funding totalling $652,500 Tala under the United Nations Development Programme and the Global Environment Facility’s Small Grants Programme (UNDP GEF-SGP).

The funds are disbursed under Operational Phase 7 of the SGP, following a comprehensive technical assessment process by the SGP’s National Steering Committee (NSC) and Technical Advisory Group (TAG).

The NSC comprises of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Samoa, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries – Samoa, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Women Community Social Development, Samoa Umbrella of NGOs, Samoa Business Hub, Samoa Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme, Civil Society Support Programme, and Conservation International.

“The Small Grants Programme has improved the livelihoods of many local communities over the years through the projects it supports. SGP is unique for UNDP as the money goes directly to local communities, including community-based organizations and NGOs, who are most at risk given their strong dependency on access to natural resources for their livelihoods, and who often live in fragile ecosystems,” said UNDP Resident Representative, Jorn Sorensen.

“All the projects SGP fund also embody the essence of sustainable development which is when we consider the health of the entire planet by taking action within our own communities – and that’s the admirable work that most of these recipient organizations are doing.”

SGP provides a full grant of up to US$50,000 or US$5,000 for a planning grant. These grants not only provide financial assistance to our fragile and vulnerable local communities, but much-needed injection into the Samoan economy as well. “In our capacity as the GEF Operational Focal Point, the Government of Samoa through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, continues to strengthen its focus on building partnerships for resilient communities in the face of the adverse effects of climate change,” said Galumalemana Anne Rasmussen, Chair of the National Steering Committee for SGP.

“To achieve this important balance, the relevant government ministries and local stakeholders continue to work together in close partnership with the UNDP GEF-SGP to demonstrate that community action can maintain a fine balance between human needs and environmental imperatives, by providing financial and technical support to projects that conserve and restore the environment while ehancing people’s wellbeing and livelihoods.”

The recipients of these funds came together on Tuesday 1st December 2020, to receive their allocations, and to undertake an inception workshop to help them prepare well for their projects, especially in expending the funds. The workshop also helps build their project management capacity in implementing their approved work plans and financial reporting.

Helping civil society and community-based groups to progress their innovative and inclusive ideas, was the main reason why SGP was set up in 1992. It is financed by the Global Environment Facility and other partners and implemented by UNDP.

The next round of funding of US$250,000 will be released in 2021. Once approved, the SGP Secretariat under the guidance of the National Steering Committee, will issue the next Call for Proposals.

December 1, 2020