Research Antibodies and Reagents Market to Reach $6.32 Billion by 2027 With COVID-19 Impact, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020- Meticulous Research® Analysis

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product {Antibodies [Type (Primary, Secondary), Production, Source, Research Area (Oncology, Neurology)], Reagents}, Technology (ELISA, Western Blot), Application, End User (Pharma, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2027

In its latest publication, titled "Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product {Antibodies [Type (Primary, Secondary), Production, Source, Research Area (Oncology, Neurology)], Reagents}, Technology (ELISA, Western Blot), Application, End User (Pharma, Academia) - Global Forecast to 2027", Meticulous Research® analyses that the research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to reach $6.32 billion by 2027.

Traditionally, antibodies were obtained from blood and serum. However, these antibodies were produced in a limited number and may cause cross-reactivity. This led to an increase in their cost, along with decreasing use in basic research. To overcome these drawbacks and decrease the outgrowth of various diseases, researchers developed different types of antibodies using sophisticated technologies that can produce a large number of antibodies within less time with high specificity and affinity than traditional ones. Thus, to promote research activities, advanced technologies using research antibodies and reagents products are widely used by various end-users.

Factors such as the increasing proteomics and genomics research studies, increased funding for research activities, and growing industry-academia collaborations are majorly driving the research antibodies and reagents market. Also, growing economies, rising protein-based research, and increasing biomarker discovery provide opportunities for the growth of the market. In addition, the growing growing number of research activities due to increasing COVID-19 cases all over the globe is further driving the adoption of research antibodies and reagents by various end-users.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market by product {antibodies [type (primary antibody, secondary antibody), production type (monoclonal antibody, polyclonal antibody, and antibody fragments), source (mouse, rabbit, and others), research area (oncology, cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, immunology, neurology, stem cell research, and others)], reagents [sample preparation reagents (media and serum, stain and dyes, probes, buffers, and solvents), antibody production reagents (enzymes and proteins), other research reagents}, technology (western blot, immunofluorescence, ELISA, multiplex immunosorbent assay, flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, immunoprecipitation, and others), application (proteomics, drug discovery and development, and genomics), end user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, academic and research institutes, and contract research organizations), and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

In 2020, geographically, North America is projected to command the largest share of the research antibodies and reagents market, closely followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to growing R&D investment in proteomics research, rising middle-income people, growing focus on the pharma sector, and improving healthcare industry.

Based on product, the reagents segment is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate of the overall research antibodies and reagents market due to increasing focus on understanding the molecular basis of diseases and routine use in target-based assays during the basic research and huge demand for various reagents in many routine assays.

In 2020, the flow cytometry segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market. Growing focus on biomedical research for improving diagnosis and therapy developments and growing focus on biomarker discovery and cell-based research are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

In 2020, on the basis of application, the proteomics segment is poised to command the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market. The upsurge in proteomics research is attributed to the rising need to design more effective drugs through protein-based disease profiling, rising uptake of research antibodies in the significantly growing proteomics market, and increasing public & private sector spending on proteomic research.

On the basis of end user, in 2020, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment is estimated to command the largest share of the research antibodies and reagents market due to the highest adoption of antibodies and reagents by this end-user for increasing research activities.

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the product portfolio offerings, geographic presence, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in the industry over the past four years (2016-2019). The key players profiled in the research antibodies and reagents market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG (Switzerland), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lily and Company (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel), Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), and BioLegend, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Research Antibodies And Reagents Market, by Product Type

Antibodies Antibodies Market, by Type Primary Antibody Secondary Antibody Antibodies Market, by Production Type Monoclonal Antibody Polyclonal Antibody Antibody Fragments Antibodies Market, by Source Mouse Rabbit Others Antibodies Market, by Research Area Oncology Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Disease Immunology Neurology Stem Cell Research Others

Reagents Sample Preparation Reagents Media and Serum Stain and Dyes Probes Buffers Solvents Antibody Production Reagents Enzymes Proteins Other Research Reagents



Research Antibodies And Reagents Market, by Technology

Flow Cytometry

Immunofluorescence

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay

Western Blot

Immunohistochemistry

Immunoprecipitation (IP)

Others

Research Antibodies And Reagents Market, by Application

Proteomics

Drug Discovery and Development

Genomics

Research Antibodies And Reagents Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Research Antibodies And Reagents Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

