Aurora Mobile Partners with Ecovacs Robotics to Enhance Smart Life Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd. (“Ecovacs Robotics”), a leader in smart home robotics.



The partnership will leverage Aurora Mobile’s industry-leading artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven push technical capabilities, built based on almost a decade of experience in the mobile developer services sector, to help Ecovacs Robotics more accurately understand its users’ needs, integrate digital operations and improve operational and service delivery efficiency. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading smart home brands. Both parties are confident that this cooperation will lead to more growth opportunities in intelligent operations and the smart life sector going forward.

Ecovacs Robotics is a pioneer developer and manufacturer of robotic home appliances in the world, focusing on independent research & development, design, manufacturing and selling of home service robotics. For more than 20 years, Ecovacs Robotics has been committed to its user-centric research and development directives, consistently promoting innovation for the development of the industry, and helping every family to "Live smart. Enjoy life." Ecovacs Robotics has launched a complete product line of home service robots, including the floor-cleaning robot “DEEBOT”, the window cleaning robot “WINBOT”, the air-purifying robot “ATMOBOT”, the housekeeper robot “UNIBOT”, and a commercial robot series that includes their flagship business service assistance robot “BENEBOT”. Ecovacs Robotics’ products now cover over 15 million families around the world.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. In order to help mobile APP developers increase demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization, Aurora Mobile has launched a series of services including push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics which serve various industries including e-commerce, education, finance, short video, social and gaming. The Company recently introduced the "JG Alliance" service which helps mobile APP developers to significantly improve user experience and monetization efficiency. In addition, Aurora Mobile also leverages its AI-driven data processing platform to provide customers with one-stop diversified big data service solutions, helping customers across various industries to improve operational efficiency and conduct data-led decision making.

