Floriculture Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Floriculture Industry
Description
Global Floriculture Industry 2020 Market Research Report Provide The Details About Industry Overview And Analysis About Manufacturing Cost Structure, Revenue, Gross Margin, Consumption Value And Sale Price, Major Manufacturers, Distributors, Industry Chain Structure, New Project Swot Analysis With Development Trends And Forecasts 2025.
This report contains opportunities, strengths, threats, and weaknesses (SWOT) analysis for this market. They have taken many aspects into account for analysis, including sales volume, revenue level of the last few years, product demands, customer retention, etc. A majority of information has been collected from primary sources, and analysts have taken effective samples. As the market size is large, analysts have taken large sample sizes from different regions of the globe. They also calculated the Floriculture Market's customer churns level because it plays a vital role in sales volume.
The major players included in the report are
Dümmen Orange
Syngenta Flowers
Finlays
Beekenkamp
Karuturi
Oserian
Selecta One
Washington Bulb
Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio
Carzan Flowers
Rosebud
Kariki
Multiflora
Karen Roses
Harvest Flower
Queens Group
Ball Horticultural
Based on the type of product, the global Floriculture market segmented into
Personal Use
Bedding Plants
Potted Plants
Others
Based on the end-use, the global Floriculture market classified into
Personal Use
Gift
Conference & Activities
Others
Based on geography, the global Floriculture market segmented into
North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]
Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]
Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]
Summary
Further key aspects of the report indicate that:
Chapter 1: Research Scope: Product Definition, Type, End-Use & Methodology
Chapter 2: Global Industry Summary
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Chapter 4: Global Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 5: North America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 6: Europe Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 7: Asia-Pacific Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 8: South America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use.
Chapter 10: Market Competition by Companies
Chapter 11: Market forecast and environment forecast.
Chapter 12: Industry Summary.
Table of Contents
1 RESEARCH SCOPE
1.1 Research Product Definition
1.2 Research Segmentation
1.2.1 Product Type
1.2.2 Main product Type of Major Players
1.3 Demand Overview
1.4 Research Methodology
2 GLOBAL FLORICULTURE INDUSTRY
2.1 Summary about Floriculture Industry
2.2 Floriculture Market Trends
2.2.1 Floriculture Production & Consumption Trends
2.2.2 Floriculture Demand Structure Trends
2.3 Floriculture Cost & Price
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 Manufacturing & Purchasing Behavior in 2020
3.2 Market Development under the Impact of COVID-19
3.2.1 Drivers
3.2.2 Restraints
3.2.3 Opportunity
3.2.4 Risk
4 GLOBAL MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.1 Region Segmentation (2017 to 2021f)
4.1.1 North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)
4.1.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)
4.1.3 Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
4.1.4 South America (Brazil,, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
4.1.5 Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
4.2 Product Type Segmentation (2017 to 2021f)
4.2.1 Cut Flowers
4.2.2 Bedding Plants
4.2.3 Potted Plants
4.2.4 Others
4.3 Consumption Segmentation (2017 to 2021f)
4.3.1 Personal Use
4.3.2 Gift
4.3.3 Conference & Activities
4.3.4 Others
....
10 COMPETITION OF MAJOR PLAYERS
10.1 Brief Introduction of Major Players
10.1.1 Dümmen Orange
10.1.2 Syngenta Flowers
10.1.3 Finlays
10.1.4 Beekenkamp
10.1.5 Karuturi
10.1.6 Oserian
10.1.7 Selecta One
10.1.8 Washington Bulb
10.1.9 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio
10.1.10 Carzan Flowers
10.1.11 Rosebud
10.1.12 Kariki
10.1.13 Multiflora
10.1.14 Karen Roses
10.1.15 Harvest Flower
10.1.16 Queens Group
10.1.17 Ball Horticultural
10.2 Floriculture Sales Date of Major Players (2017-2020e)
10.2.1 Dümmen Orange
10.2.2 Syngenta Flowers
10.2.3 Finlays
10.2.4 Beekenkamp
10.2.5 Karuturi
10.2.6 Oserian
10.2.7 Selecta One
10.2.8 Washington Bulb
10.2.9 Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio
10.2.10 Carzan Flowers
10.2.11 Rosebud
10.2.12 Kariki
10.2.13 Multiflora
10.2.14 Karen Roses
10.2.15 Harvest Flower
10.2.16 Queens Group
10.2.17 Ball Horticultural
10.3 Market Distribution of Major Players
10.4 Global Competition Segmentation
Continued...
