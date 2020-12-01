Global Language Monitor (GLM): Covid-19 is 2020’s Top Word of the Year for Worldwide English. GLM's 21st Annual Survey

The Global Language Monitor announced that ‘Covid-19’ is the top word, “Work at Home” the top phrase and “WHO” the top name of 2020 for worldwide English.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, December 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Language Monitor (GLM), today announced that ‘Covid-19’ is the top word, “Work at Home” the top phrase and “WHO” the top name of 2020 for the English Language Worldwide.Global Language Monitor (GLM) is widely acknowledged as the premier data research and media analytics company that documents, analyzes, and tracks trends in language usage worldwide. Recently, the European Proceedings of Social and Behavioural Sciences has characterized the Global Language Monitor Word of the Year Project as ‘objectively providing’ a ‘picture of the world that helps one understand significant trends in the states of minds around the world ... [through the detection of] the small changes in language that often presage titanic shifts in the way humans communicate".The Top Ten Words of 2020 for worldwide English are Work at Home, WHO, Covid-19, Covid, MAGA, Coronavirus, Zoom, New Normal, The Virus and Trade War. These are followed by Black Lives Matter, Face mask, Corona, Progress, Truth, The Pandemic, Fake News, Sustainability, Donald Trump, Identity Politics, Climate Change, Essential Workers, Lockdown, Joe Biden, and Social Distancing.According to Paul JJ Payack, president and chief word analyst for the Global Language Monitor, “This Year of the Pandemic has provided a reset to most human activities, and the Word of the Year endeavor has not been immune to its influence and power. The key question is how do you measure the words to describe this global plague against all the others? Our answer is to simply record their impact, as in any other year. The year 2020 was truly a year of global upheaval. Indeed, the top words have scored the highest Narrative Tracker Values ever recorded since the very first days of this not-so-young century.”For the year 2020, GLM took a snapshot of the global language picture some ninety days after the advent of the first national lockdowns, when governments began to recognize the severity of the oncoming pandemic. This current analysis not only details the top 50 words, phrases, and names but also shows the changes in the rankings since those first lockdowns.The Top Words of the Year 2020 No, 1-25, along with definitions and past and current rankings, follows'Rank Word Comment Midyear Change1 Work at Home The result of social distancing guidelines where employees must stay separated. 29 Up 282 WHO WHO – The World Health Organization, the United Nations as the agency overseeing international public health. 35 Up 333 Covid-19 The official name of the disease caused by SARS CoV-2; named in WHO’s Int’l Classification of Diseases (ICD).4 Covid The shorthand for Covid-19. 1 -35 MAGA Make America Great Again: 2016 Campaign slogan of President Trump. 38 Up 336 Coronavirus Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma: the four main groupings of coronaviruses. 3 -37 Zoom Group meetings held over video conferencing channels. 15 Up 88 New Normal Reality of the pandemic-ravaged world. 37 Up 299 The Virus Shorthand for Covid-19. 28 Up 1910 Trade War The economic conflict between China and the US employing tariffs. 9 -111 Black Lives Matter A movement protesting police brutality against African Americans. 32 Up 2112 Face mask Face covering that helps halt the spread of Covid-19 to varying degrees depending on fabric and number of layers. 5 -713 Corona From the Latin for 'crown'. Compare the Sun's corona during a total eclipse. 4 -914 Progress The concept that Humankind is on the inexorable course toward achieving greater economic and personal freedom. 6 -815 Truth Being congruent with reality; real, genuine, conformable with the highest standard or quality. 7 -816 The Pandemic The current global pandemic precipitated by SARS-CoV-2. 27 Up 1117 Fake News Packaged news, planted sources, one-sided exposes, party lines, and official narratives18 Sustainability The ability to create an environment that supplies certain needs without compromising future production. 1019 Donald Trump Donald J. Trump, the 46th, and current, president of the United States. 1820 Identity Politics Politics based on individual characteristics, such as skin color or ethnic background, or gender. 13The complete list of 1-50 is at the www.Languagemonitor,com website