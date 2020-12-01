Biofidelity opens new headquarters as part of significant expansion and drive to commercialization

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofidelity Ltd, the cancer diagnostics company, today announced the opening of its new headquarters as it continues its significant recruitment ahead of commercialization of its first products. The Company has expanded into more than 500 square meters of office and laboratory space on Cambridge Science Park, one of Europe's leading technology hubs and home to more than 130 businesses.



The laboratories will support Biofidelity's development of diagnostic assays designed to revolutionize access to best-in-class cancer diagnosis.

The move to Cambridge Science Park follows a number of important developments during 2020, including:

Completion of a Series A financing raising $12 million, enabling acceleration of plans to launch Biofidelity's unique platform, which has the potential to change the dynamics of cancer diagnosis and treatment

Sustained progress towards launch of the first genetic panels targeting guideline-recommended markers in non-small cell lung cancer in the US

Collaboration with Agilent Technologies, a global leader in life sciences and diagnostics, confirming Biofidelity molecular assays' ability to detect key lung cancer mutations, dramatically increasing effectiveness and speed of diagnosis

Substantial strengthening of the senior management team, including the appointment of Dr Heiner Dreismann as Chairman and Stephen Miller as Chief Commercial Officer, based in the US

Dr Barnaby Balmforth, Chief Executive Officer of Biofidelity, commented: "The move to Cambridge Science Park marks another key step in our growth as we prepare for the first launch of our clinically actionable NSCLC genetic panel. Our technology has the potential to revolutionize patient access to fast and accurate cancer diagnosis, enabling all patients to receive the right treatment at the right time. Backed by compelling data, we are rapidly building an experienced scientific, medical and commercial team to make this disruptive technology available to oncologists, pathologists and laboratories in the US and internationally."

About Biofidelity

Biofidelity, a private company founded in 2019 in Cambridge, UK, is revolutionising access to best-in-class cancer diagnostics, breaking down the barriers to better screening, monitoring and treatment for all cancer patients.

Its disruptive diagnostic technology platform will provide oncologists with clinically actionable data based on ultra-sensitive detection of markers recommended in cancer treatment guidelines, enabling them to prescribe the right cancer drug at the right time. It is designed to combine fast and easy-to-interpret results with affordability and straightforward adoption on existing laboratory infrastructure, enabling many more laboratories to offer high quality cancer diagnostics.

Biofidelity is developing a pipeline of products, with an initial focus on non-small cell lung and colorectal cancer. Future products will span a broad range of cancers, as well as providing an enabling solution to the detection of resistance to therapy and disease recurrence.

