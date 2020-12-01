African Union Commission (AUC) organizes Executive Leadership Training course on Public Policy, Management & Migration Governance

The Department of Social Affairs, through the Labor, Employment and Migration Division, has been working to strengthen the coordination of the migration agenda in the African Union Commission (AUC). This is a key strategy of the Department’s 5-Year Migration Strategic Plan that seeks to promote synergy and collaboration among various AUC departments, offices and specialized agencies of the African Union. These efforts, through the African Union Continental Consultative Meeting (AU-CCM) framework, has seen closer partnership and collaboration on migration agenda, by different departments with migration mandates; hence reducing duplicity, wastage of resources, among other issues.

In order to strengthen this partnership among different AUC Departments, independent and regional offices, specialized institutions to effectively undertake their mandate on migration governance in the continent, there is need to build the capacity of relevant senior focal officers in the Union with relevant professional skills to effectively undertake their mandate in promoting migration governance in the continent. This will have long-term effects of the AUC to effectively fulfil its mandate to coordinate different stakeholders on the nation, regional, continental and global level in the area of Migration and Mobility.

It is against this backdrop that the Department of Social Affairs, in cooperation with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), has engaged, the Hertie School of Governance, in Berlin, Germany; to develop and implement a tailor-made Executive Training course on Public Policy and Management, including leadership, management and stakeholder management, for senior-level AUC staff.

The training is designed to enhance the expertise of the participants drawn from different departments, AU Organs and specialized agencies, and deepens the skills and efficiency on successful Migration policy implementation and harmonization at regional and national levels. Further, the executive training gives an opportunity to learn from each other and from other international experts in the field of migration governance and public policy.

The objective of the tailor-made executive course is to build the selected senior-level AUC staff to:

Effectively contribute to the implementation of the AU’s migration agenda in terms of public policy; Enhance efficiency in reaching out to its recipients and audience (Member States and RECs); Advocate for the AU’s mission and vision on migration with relevant counterparts in the continental and international arena; Pursue further agenda setting on the topic of migration and related fields; Make effective use of the decision-making processes within the AU and the Commission; Effectively manage a complex, multi-lateral organization and its partnership and stakeholder ecosystem; and Provide leadership and guidance to the continent on migration issues.

The opening ceremony took place in the presence of the Deputy Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E Amb. Kwesi Quartey, Ms Inge Baumgarten, Director of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) office to the African Union, Ms. Julia Hannig, Head of Development Cooperation in German Embassy in Ethiopia, representing German Ambassador in Addis Ababa, Mr Stephan Auer, and Professor Dr Andrea Römmele, Dean of Executive Education and Professor of Communication in Politics and Civil Society at the Hertie School.

The Deputy Chairperson of the AUC. Amb. Kwesi Quartey underlined the importance of the capacity building in all issues related to migration governance in the continent. The Deputy Chairperson reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to work with the GIZ, in order to give full measure to the desirable cooperation and synergy between the two institutions towards the implementation of our vision – Agenda 2063.

The training will take place between 30 November and mid-December 2020 through live virtual presentations, pre-recorded lectures including case studies and expert talks, preparatory materials, small assignments and occasional interactive video sessions with participants and lecturers. The online training will be complemented with a study visit and ceremony/event of handing over the certificates to the participants in Berlin in 2021, once travel restrictions are lifted. The subsequent study-visit will include visits to relevant institutions for the exchange of best practices and lessons learned.

Read more information about The Migration Policy Framework for Africa (MPFA) @ https://au.int/en/documents/20181206/migration-policy-framework-africa-mpfa