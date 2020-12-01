/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "Snapchat's AR advertising technology and WIMI AI algorithm SDK give birth to a new social media ecosystem". With the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, its related technologies, such as computer vision, natural language processing, intelligent speech, image recognition, have gained great development space. Among them, computer vision technology is the most popular among startups and investment institutions. The corresponding face recognition, intelligent image recognition, AR/VR, and other product technologies have become the new favorites of the industry.



Social software company Snap said that more than 170 million users are using its augmented reality tools every day, and this is a sign that technology is becoming mainstream. Meanwhile, this number accounts for about three-quarters of Snapchat's user base. Snapchat is a social application for sending visual information, as well as watching shows and videos.

Developers have created about 1 million different types of augmented reality filters to support Snapchat and other platforms. Shazam filters can help users find the song being played. During a Zoom video call, attendees can use Snapchat integration to show themselves as talking potatoes. Snap noted that the most popular filters have received billions of views.

Snapchat has created about one million different types of augmented reality filters, and users can effortlessly use facial retouching functions to create specific environmental effects and specific filters. Recently, a new feature called Snap ML will allow developers to import machine learning models into filters to instantly recognize the scope of real objects and body parts. In this case, the ML model can enable realistic virtual shoe shots, making it easy for people to try on online.

Snap has also developed an AR tool called Scan, which allows users to interact with digital content in the phone's camera. In addition, the company's partners have developed tools that allow Snapchat users to identify dog ​​breeds and plants, or how to point their phones to find the meaning of words in foreign languages. It is worth mentioning that Google has a similar visual search technology.

WIMI Hologram AR is one of the leading Hologram cloud integrated technology solution providers in China. The company provides multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR advertising, Hologram AR SDK payment, and Hologram face recognition.

AI-MBT cloud platform, a cloud management platform developed by WIMI, is mainly used to provide AR 3D applications and Hologram entertainment services for enterprises, groups, organizations, or individuals. According to different application scenarios, the cloud platform is divided into two parts, that is, To B and To C. To C-side applications mainly provide WIMI Hologram Cloud AI-MBTNSDK and its plug-ins for mobile photography and APP applications to provide various personal value-added services. In the future, it can also be applied to AR/virtual reality/smart glasses, and DLP (digital light processing) Cast to the retina. It has the SDK plug-ins and a smart billing system.

In terms of presentation devices, WIMI's AR Internet advertising are generally divided into three types: smartphones, tablets, and AR Hologram glasses. WIMI opens its API interface to high-quality customers. Through the API interface, the media platform can develop a series of customized system functions, including automated management of advertising resources, advertising resource analysis and internal system integration, customized special functions, and a single platform to manage multiple accounts. Media platforms can display their advertising space resources in front of advertisers in an all-round way. In addition, WIMI has set up a brand protection mechanism for media parties. WIMI platform, combined with AI-BMT's DMP data platform, can enable media platforms to optimize their advertising space resources.

Since the first year of VR/AR development, the industry ecology has not yet matured, and the pattern is far from settled. In the context of smart interconnection, manufacturers with diversified consumer terminals may build differentiated advantages. The global and Chinese VR/AR industry is expected to usher in rapid development driven by all aspects of 5G commercial acceleration, terminal hardware upgrades, as well as increased consumer entertainment and social needs.

