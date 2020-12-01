Environment, Conservation & Wildlife Organizations Increasingly Funded As Threat Of Species Extinction Is Of Concern

Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Environment, Conservation, And Wildlife Organizations Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The growing concern on the extinction of species is driving the growth of the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market. In 2019, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) stated that 28,338 out of 105,732 species included in the assessment are threatened with extinction. In 2018, WHO stated that 250,000 additional deaths are expected due to climatic changes between 2030 and 2050. Organizations involved are engaged in promoting the preservation and protection of the environment and wildlife. They address issues related to air and water management, global warming, and natural resources. Wildlife conservation organizations are collaborating with local governments, businesses, and individuals to preserve and save biodiversity. These organizations are funded by foundations, individuals, and corporates in several ways. Several organizations and individuals are donating to save and preserve the natural habitat. In February 2020, Jeff Bezos from Amazon announced plans to donate $10 billion to support a global initiative that will fund scientists, activists, and NGOs to protect the planet. Similarly, in January 2019, Hansjörg Wyss donated $1 billion for Hansjorg ocean conservation around the world. Therefore, such initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market.

The global environment, conservation, and wildlife organizations market share is expected to decline from $22.23 billion in 2019 to $22.16 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.30%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and is harming efforts to prevent biodiversity loss worldwide. The market is then expected to recover and reach $25.95 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.40%.

Some major players covered in the environment conservation organizations industry are Nature Conservancy, World Wildlife Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club, Wildlife Conservation Society, Oceana, Conservation International, National Audubon Society, Jane Goodall Institute, and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

