Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,632 in the last 365 days.

Human Rights Organizations Market Grows With Support From Government Action To Curb Hate Crimes

Human Rights Organizations Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

Human Rights Organizations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Human Rights Organizations Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail up to 50% off on ALL research reports at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports. Offer applies until Dec 31st.

The rise in hate crimes is expected to drive the human rights organization market. Hate crime is a form of criminal violence upon a person or property, caused in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity. As per the annual report of FBI published in 2019, physical attacks against individuals have risen, accounting for 61% of the 7,120 cases reported by law enforcement authorities nationally as hate crimes in the USA. Government and non-governmental organizations aim to curb the abuses that challenge people’s human rights, which further aids in the growth of the human rights organizations market.

The global human rights organizations market size is expected to decline from $16.01 billion in 2019 to $15.75 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has put the economy in recession and forcing governments to reallocate grants to emergency funds pushing organizations to consider layoffs or to shut down completely. The market is then expected to recover and reach $17.74 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.03%.

The human rights organizations market consists of revenue generated through human rights services by entities that are engaged in promoting causes associated with human rights either for a broad or a specific constituency. Establishments in this industry address issues such as protecting and promoting broad constitutional rights and civil liberties of individuals and those suffering from neglect, abuse, or exploitation, promoting the interests of specific groups such as children, women, senior citizens, or persons with disabilities, improving relations between racial, ethnic, and cultural groups, and promoting voter education and registration.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Political Organizations, Unions And Associations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/political-organizations-unions-and-associations-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/voluntary-health-organizations-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ngos-and-charitable-organizations-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Trust And Foundations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/trust-and-foundations-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Ethical Fashion Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth and Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethical-fashion-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Human Rights Organizations Market Grows With Support From Government Action To Curb Hate Crimes

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.