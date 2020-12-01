Human Rights Organizations Market Grows With Support From Government Action To Curb Hate Crimes

Human Rights Organizations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Human Rights Organizations Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The rise in hate crimes is expected to drive the human rights organization market. Hate crime is a form of criminal violence upon a person or property, caused in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity. As per the annual report of FBI published in 2019, physical attacks against individuals have risen, accounting for 61% of the 7,120 cases reported by law enforcement authorities nationally as hate crimes in the USA. Government and non-governmental organizations aim to curb the abuses that challenge people’s human rights, which further aids in the growth of the human rights organizations market.

The global human rights organizations market size is expected to decline from $16.01 billion in 2019 to $15.75 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has put the economy in recession and forcing governments to reallocate grants to emergency funds pushing organizations to consider layoffs or to shut down completely. The market is then expected to recover and reach $17.74 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.03%.

The human rights organizations market consists of revenue generated through human rights services by entities that are engaged in promoting causes associated with human rights either for a broad or a specific constituency. Establishments in this industry address issues such as protecting and promoting broad constitutional rights and civil liberties of individuals and those suffering from neglect, abuse, or exploitation, promoting the interests of specific groups such as children, women, senior citizens, or persons with disabilities, improving relations between racial, ethnic, and cultural groups, and promoting voter education and registration.

