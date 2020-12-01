Political Organizations Use Social Media Platforms To Reach Young Voters

Political Organizations Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Political Organizations Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail up to 50% off on ALL research reports at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports. Offer applies until Dec 31st.

Social media platforms are increasingly being used by political organizations for campaigning. The utilization of social media is viable in reaching out to young voters. There are various ways by which a political party can conduct social media campaigns such as engaging with the public through live video, asking questions on social media such as Twitter and Facebook, being active on social platforms by posting daily updates of their political work, and many more. For instance, in the US presidential election campaign, the two candidates were paying millions of dollars to Facebook and Google ads to increase their visibility in the perspective of the users to increase their chances of a win in the November 2020 elections.

The global political organizations industry is segmented by organization into national, regional and by scope and services into campaign organizations, constituency associations, local political organization, political action committees (PACs), political campaign organizations, political organizations and clubs, political parties, riding association.

The global political organizations market report states growth from $8.88 billion in 2019 to $8.98 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.18%. The slow growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, the closure of industries, and other commercial activities resulting in a slowdown of the economy forcing the government and other organizations to reallocate grants to emergency relief funds. The market is then expected to recover and reach $11.15 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.48%. Countries covered in the global political organizations market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Political Organizations, Unions And Associations Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/political-organizations-unions-and-associations-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Civic Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/civic-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.